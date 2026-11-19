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Zen Media's study covers 1,000 U.S. dentist search prompts and 3,000 responses from ChatGPT, Grok and Gemini.

Only two of the top 32 names are dental providers, and the first one, a dental chain, ranks 14th. Across the national sample, no local practice or individual dentist exceeds 0.4% visibility. Miami, FL, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The leading review platforms and dental associations appear in AI answers more often than any dental provider, according to Zen Media's AI visibility for dentists study of 3,000 AI responses. The top-ranked review platform records 21.9% visibility. By contrast, the first dental provider, a dental chain at rank 14, records 2.8%. Of the top 32 names in the report, only two are dental providers, while the other 30 range from review platforms and dental associations to insurers and financing companies. “Ask ChatGPT, Gemini or Grok to recommend a dentist and the recommendations that show up are mostly sourced from review and booking platforms,” said Sarah Evans, CEO of Zen Media. “Only two of the top 32 names in our study are dental providers, and not a single local practice made a list. That tells me the field is wide open. No practice owns these answers yet, and the one that consistently publishes its credentials, insurance plans and booking details has room to move ahead of every other practice in its city.” KEY FACTS

Review, search and booking platforms hold all of the top seven ranks, and the first dental provider ranks 14th.

Professional associations and specialty boards hold 11 of the top 32 ranks, and dental insurers hold six.

Dental school clinics and community health centers hold 10 ranks between 34 and 43, ahead of the first local practice at rank 47. Of the dental providers in the ranking, only Aspen Dental and Gentle Dental exceed 1% visibility. Methodology Zen Media's ZAVI AI Visibility Engin sent 1,000 prompts to ChatGPT, Grok and Gemini. Each engine answered every prompt, so the study produced 3,000 responses. Every prompt asks for dental care in a named U.S. city. The prompts cover 59 patient types, and adult patients account for 307 of them, followed by parents with 139. The report then ranked 101 names by visibility, the share of the 3,000 responses that name each one. Because the ranking counts name mentions only, it does not show which websites the engines used as sources. No company, practice or dentist was informed about the study before the analysis. Finding: Review and Booking Platforms Hold the Top Three Ranks Healthgrades records 21.9% visibility, followed by Yelp at 19.6% and Zocdoc at 14.9%. Healthgrades and Yelp collect patient reviews, and Zocdoc pairs its reviews with open appointment times. A patient who follows an AI answer to one of these platforms sees the practice's profile there before the practice's own website. As a result, the hours, insurance plans and services on each profile need to match the website. Finding: Only Two of the Top 32 Names Are Dental Providers Of the top 32 names in the ranking, 30 belong to platforms, associations, insurers, financing companies or a treatment brand. Dental providers hold the other two ranks.

Category Names in the top 32 Highest rank in the report Highest AI visibility Review, search and social platforms 10 1 21.9% Financing companies 2 8 6.4% Professional associations and specialty boards 11 9 5.6% Treatment brands 1 10 3.9% Dental providers 2 14 2.8% Dental insurers 6 15 2.7% Total 32



Professional associations and specialty boards form the largest group, with 11 names, one more than the review, search and social platforms. Meanwhile, the first dental insurer ranks 15th with 2.7% visibility, one rank behind the first dental provider.

Finding: Dental Schools and Health Centers Appear Before Private Practices

After the two chains and a regional dental group at rank 33, the ranking moves to lower-cost care. Five dental school clinics hold ranks 34 through 38, and five community health centers hold ranks 39 through 43. Both types of provider typically offer reduced fees, and the prompt set includes 87 prompts from uninsured or budget-conscious patients. Local private practices come after all 10 of these names. The first one ranks 47th, and the first individual dentist ranks 58th.

Rank Dental provider Provider type AI visibility 14 Aspen Dental Dental chain 2.8% 21 Gentle Dental Dental chain 1.9% 33 Willamette Dental Group Regional dental group 0.9% 34 UNLV School of Dental Medicine Dental school clinic 0.8% 39 Neighborcare Health Community health center 0.6% 47 Kids Dentistry of Houston Local pediatric practice 0.4% 58 Dr. Bill Dorfman Individual dentist 0.4%





What the Ranking Tells a Dental Practice

Taken together, the ranking shows that no single dental practice stands out across the national sample. The leading dental provider records 2.8% visibility, while no local practice or individual dentist exceeds 0.4%. Because every prompt names a specific city, these national figures do not measure how visible a practice is in its own market. Thus, a practice competes for AI visibility with the providers in its city, and one that builds authority now has room to move ahead of them.

That authority comes from regular, credible publishing on the practice's own site and in third-party coverage. For example, a page that lists each dentist's association memberships and board certifications ties the practice to the 11 professional bodies in the top 32. Likewise, a clear list of in-network insurance plans and financing options answers the cost questions that patients bring to AI. Current review and booking profiles then make sure the platforms the engines name first describe the practice the same way its website does. Zen Media's Published Monthl program builds this kind of authority on a regular schedule, through owned content and third-party placements.

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: Why doesn't my dental practice show up when patients ask ChatGPT for a dentist?

Answer: In Zen Media's study of 3,000 AI responses, ChatGPT, Grok and Gemini named review platforms, dental associations and insurers far more often than dental practices, and only two of the top 32 names were dental providers. No local practice exceeded 0.4% visibility across the national sample, but every prompt named a specific city, so that figure does not show how often a practice appears in its own market. Testing the questions patients ask in the practice's own city gives a clearer picture.

Question: Which platforms do AI assistants mention when patients look for a dentist?

Answer: The websites an AI assistant mentions can change with the question, the city and the details a patient adds, but review platforms came first in Zen Media's study. Healthgrades, Yelp and Zocdoc held the top three ranks with 21.9%, 19.6% and 14.9% visibility. These platforms let patients compare dentists and read reviews, and Zocdoc also lets them book appointments.

Question: Do online reviews affect whether AI recommends a dental practice?

Answer: Yes, online reviews are linked to both a practice's AI visibility and its reputation, because review platforms are third-party sources that sit outside the practice's own website. In Zen Media's study, review, search and social platforms filled 10 of the top 32 ranks, including all of the top three. In addition, an August 2026 Insites analysis of 10,000 U.S. local businesses found that businesses named by both ChatGPT and Perplexity averaged 133 Google reviews, compared with 11 for businesses that neither platform named.

Question: What is AI visibility for dentists, and how can a practice improve it?

Answer: AI visibility for dentists measures how often AI assistants such as ChatGPT, Grok and Gemini name a dental practice when patients ask for care. A practice can improve it by publishing its dentists' credentials, accepted insurance plans and appointment details on its own site and by keeping its review and booking profiles current. Regular checks of the questions patients ask in the practice's own city then show whether the answers change.

Sources

Zen Media ZAVI AI Visibility Engine, Dentists report, November 2026

About Zen Media

Zen Media is a strategic communications and marketing company helping brands shape how they are discovered, understood, and chosen across media, search, and AI. The company combines public relations, content, demand generation, and proprietary AI visibility technology to build authority across the buyer journey, from earned media and search to AI-generated answers. Zen Media works with companies across industries and stages, from growth-stage brands to global enterprises, that want to build authority, demand, and visibility across modern discovery channels.

CONTACT: Beyza Aydogan Zen Media...