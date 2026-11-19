Masport MasPortaVac Development Model

Three companies will receive pre-production MasPortaVac systems for real-world testing as Masport prepares to enter the portable vacuum equipment category.

- Guy Meuli, President, Masport Inc.

LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Masport Incorporated has introduced the MasPortaVac, a new ultra-portable vacuum system currently in development, and has opened applications for a field-test program that will place the new equipment with three companies prior to full production.

The MasPortaVac represents Masport's first purpose-built portable vacuum cart and is being developed for pumping applications where the footprint and access requirements of larger truck or trailer-mounted equipment may be impractical.

The system is being designed around operator mobility and tight-access work. Current design objectives include a wheel-and-go cart configuration, the ability to pass through a standard 32-inch doorway and an automatic braking system intended to improve control during transport and operation.

Rather than completing the product-development process solely through internal testing, Masport plans to select three companies to operate pre-production MasPortaVac systems in real-world working environments.

“At Masport, we set out to develop market leading products, and that means we're ultimately driven to design products that do the jobs professionals actually need them to do.” says Guy Meuli, President at Masport.“Getting MasPortaVac systems into the hands of experienced operators, before we launch to market, gives us the opportunity to evaluate maneuverability, operation, serviceability and performance, to ensure that this will stand up to the most testing of environments and applications.”

Companies chosen to participate in the field-test program will receive a MasPortaVac system at no cost and will be asked to provide structured feedback on their experience with the equipment. Masport expects feedback from the program to help inform final production specifications and identify applications in which portable vacuum equipment provides operators with the greatest benefit.

The launch expands Masport's system offering into a relatively specialized portable-vacuum category. Existing equipment in the segment demonstrates demand for compact vacuum units capable of operating in locations that cannot easily accommodate conventional pumping equipment. Masport's development program is focused on bringing the company's vacuum-pump experience and service philosophy to that type of application.

The company is seeking applicants with established pumping or material-recovery applications that can provide meaningful, repeated field use during the testing period. Participants will be selected based on factors including intended application, anticipated usage, operating environment and ability to provide detailed feedback.

Companies that are interested in the MasPortaVac but do not wish to participate in the field-test program can also register for product updates and future availability information.

Applications and additional information are available at:

masportpump/landing/masportavac-test-group

About Masport Incorporated:

Masport Incorporated supplies vacuum and pressure pumps, systems, components and technical support for customers across mobile and industrial pumping applications. With more than a century of experience in vacuum and pressure pumping, Masport develops products with an emphasis on performance, durability, serviceability and practical field operation. Masport Incorporated is based in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Nicholas Borer

Masport Inc

+1 800-228-4510

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Masport Opens Field Test Program for New MasPortaVac Portable Vacuum System News Provided By Masport Inc November 19, 2026, 19:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Waste Management



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