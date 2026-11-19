Donald E. Frieson, President, Kappa Alpha Psi Foundation

Anthony G. Stepney, Executive Director & Chief Development Officer, Kappa Alpha Psi Foundation

2026 scholarship recipients reflect a continued commitment to academic excellence, leadership development, and educational opportunity.

- Donald E. Frieson, President, Kappa Alpha Psi FoundationPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- November is National Scholarship Month, and the Kappa Alpha Psi Foundation, Inc. is proud to announce that $51,000 in scholarships have been awarded to 51 students through its 2026 scholarship process. The scholarships support students pursuing higher education at colleges and universities nationwide.The scholarships recognize students who have demonstrated academic achievement, leadership potential, a dedication to making a positive difference in their communities, and a financial need. This year's awards include $27,000 through the Foundation's established scholarship programs and an additional $24,000 through the Hiliary H. Holloway Scholarship, distributed throughout the 12 Provinces of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated.Guided by its theme, Rooted in Legacy. Focused on the Future., the Foundation continues its commitment to removing financial obstacles, creating educational opportunities, and investing in the next generation of achievers.“The Kappa Alpha Psi Foundation believes that achievement is a lifelong pursuit that is fueled by opportunity, determination, and the idea that every generation has a responsibility to invest in the next one,” said Donald E. Frieson, President of the Kappa Alpha Psi Foundation.“These exceptional scholars represent the promise of our future. Through these scholarships, we are not only supporting their educational achievement; we are investing in the changemakers of tomorrow.”Announcing the 2026 Scholarship RecipientsThe Kappa Alpha Psi Foundation congratulates the following students on their outstanding achievements:2026 Foundation Scholarship Recipients- Jenny Luong (University of Houston) - Kappa Alpha Psi Foundation High School STEM Scholarship- Zev Alexander Bryant (Morehouse College) - Kappa Alpha Psi Foundation High School STEM Scholarship- Caleb Matthew Hall (Middle Georgia State University) - Michael J. Dubose Business Excellence Scholarship- Kenechukwu Austin Avery Arinze (High Point University) - Martin Luther Hubbard Academic Achievement Scholarship- Jaden York (Southern University) - Randy Lavorn Partee, Sr. Scholarship- Silas Griffin (North Carolina A&T State University) - Bridge Builders Scholarship- Gabrielle Ketchum (University of Pennsylvania) - Martin Luther Hubbard Academic Achievement Scholarship- Gale Silas Thomas (Morehouse College) - Martin Luther Hubbard Academic Achievement Scholarship- David Valdez (Savannah State College) - Martin Luther Hubbard Academic Achievement Scholarship-Kiersten Joy (Florida A&M University) - Don and Naima Frieson Scholarship- Olive Sarah Taylor (Northwestern University) - Robert L. Harris and Glenda Newell-Harris Academic Achievement Scholarship- Dyson Michael Beamon (University of Florida) - Robert Greene Academic Scholarship- Devin Freeman (Cornell University) - Randy Lavorn Partee, Sr. Scholarship- Kaleb Smith (Alabama State University) - Sean B. Battle Academic Achievement Scholarship- Bryce Lake (Drew University) - John E. Jacob Academic Scholarship- Shemai'ya Zenay Peak (University of Alabama) - Kappa Alpha Psi Foundation Undergraduate STEM Scholarship- James Walter Townsel (University of Maryland) - Samuel Hamilton Memorial Scholarship- Mekhi Ward (West Virginia State University) - The Dickerson Legacy Kappa Endowment Fund/Gilbert Lipscomb Dickerson Scholarship (in partnership with West Virginia State University)- Nyic'Quavayion LaShawn'Manyuesi Willis (University of San Diego) - A. Ronald and Jacqueline Berryman Academic Achievement Scholarship- Gabriel Westry (Morehouse College) - Rodney C. Adkins Academic Achievement ScholarshipH.H. Holloway Scholarship RecipientsThe Foundation also proudly recognizes the 2026 Hiliary H. Holloway Province Scholarship recipients, who collectively received $24,000 in awards. The recipients are:- Roberto Fannell (George Mason University)- Xavier Lewis (Virginia Commonwealth University)- Adam Mounkaile (University of Virginia)- Nakevion Bryant (Shaw University)- Damon Crawford (Methodist University)- Billy Dupree (Johnson C. Smith University)- Eli Gadzekpo (Western Carolina University)- Kareem Jenkins (Chowan University)- Noah Douglas (Wichita State University)- Caleb Palmer (Southeast Missouri State University)- Joseph Ayalew (University of Chicago)- Samuel Fiifi Cann (University of Wisconsin–Madison)- Theodore Lockhart (William Paterson University)- Jeremiah Peebles (Brown University)- J'Mari Wiggins (Western Michigan University)- Christian Davis (University of Memphis)- Amir Roberts (University of Kentucky)- Alpha Diallo (Christian Brothers University)- Sean Gentry (Vanderbilt University)- Jakolby Mayfield (Rust College)- Timothy Melton (Murray State University)- David Webb (University of Louisville)- Steffon Terrell (Kennesaw State University)- Avery Jared Thomas Schroeder (Georgia Institute of Technology)- DeAndre C. Hill (University of South Alabama)- Tafari J. D'Aguilar (Florida State University)- Kohl Crawford (Texas Southern University)- Gordon Allen (Stanford University)- Darius M. Green (Carnegie Mellon University)- Jonathan Kwame Owusu (Marshall University)- Zachary Ortez Taylor (University of Cincinnati)Building a Legacy of Achievement.“The accomplishments of these scholars reflect the breadth of talent, ambition, and intellectual curiosity that the Foundation seeks to cultivate, said Anthony G. Stepney, Executive Director and Chief Development Officer of the Kappa Alpha Psi Foundation.“Their educational endeavors span science, technology, engineering, business, public policy, the humanities, and other disciplines that will shape the future of our communities and nation. This year, the Foundation received its highest number of participants to date, with more than 500 students completing their applications in the portal, an 80% increase.National Scholarship Month is a time to raise awareness of the vital role scholarships play in reducing student debt and expanding access to higher education. The Foundation's scholarship initiatives are made possible through the generosity of donors, members of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., members of the National Silhouettes of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated, and corporate supporters. To learn more about the Kappa Alpha Psi Foundation and ways to contribute, visit .About the Kappa Alpha Psi Foundation, Inc.The Kappa Alpha Psi Foundation, Inc. is the philanthropic arm of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Through scholarships, leadership development, educational initiatives, and community-focused programs, the Foundation works to create opportunities, advance achievement, and strengthen communities. Guided by its commitment to philanthropy and service, the Foundation continues to build upon a legacy of investing in people and creating lasting impact. Learn more about the organization here.

LaTricia H Woods

Mahogany Xan Communications

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Kappa Alpha Psi Foundation Awards $51,000 in Scholarships to 51 Outstanding Scholars News Provided By Mahogany Xan Communications November 19, 2026, 19:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education



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