Turn images into 3D lithophanes with ease.

An original photograph and its illuminated lithophane. Printed colors and fine detail differ from the screen image.

Choose the orientation, aspect ratio, and crop in Snapmaker Lab.

The new tool combines three display styles, flexible image controls, and a connected printing workflow for personalized creations.

SHENZHEN, CHINA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Snapmaker has launched the Snapmaker Color Lithophane Generator, an online tool that quickly converts photos and artwork into 3D-printable color lithophane models. Users can transform meaningful images into personalized gifts and displays that reveal their colors when illuminated from behind.The generator is the first tool available in Snapmaker Lab, an AI creative workspace within Snapmaker Space. Snapmaker Space is an online platform for discovering, sharing, and printing 3D models, which opened its public beta in September. More creative tools and features will be introduced in Snapmaker Lab over time, giving users additional ways to turn ideas into personalized, printable models.Bring Personal Images to Life Through Light and ColorThe Snapmaker Color Lithophane Generator turns an uploaded image into a model for a backlit printed panel. When light passes through the finished panel, the image's colors and tonal detail emerge, creating a different viewing experience from a conventional photograph.A wedding portrait can become an anniversary gift, a pet photo an illuminated desk display, and a favorite landscape a personal addition to the home.Three Display Styles for Different Creative NeedsThe generator offers three modes, each with a different approach to framing, lighting, and presentation:- Frame Style: Create a framed photo display using a portrait or landscape template. The selected frame template determines the display dimensions, and a backlight board illuminates the printed panel. This mode is suited to photo keepsakes and personalized gifts.- Light Box Style: Customize the light box dimensions to create an illuminated tabletop piece. The printed housing holds the lithophane panel and uses an LED strip for backlighting, making this mode suited to decorative lights and desktop displays.- Color Lithophane Only: Generate a standalone lithophane panel without a frame or light box housing. This mode gives users the flexibility to incorporate the panel into their own display structures or lighting setups.Across all three modes, users can select image orientation and aspect ratio, then crop, zoom, or rotate the picture to frame their subject before generating the model.A Connected Workflow from Image to Printed ObjectGenerated models can be imported into Snapmaker Orca, slicing software that prepares 3D models for printing. The software automatically maps model colors to the corresponding filaments. Users then review filament assignments and print settings before slicing.The supported workflow uses Snapmaker U1, a multicolor, multimaterial 3D printer with four independent toolheads, together with the Snapmaker CMYK Lithophane Filament Bundle. This dedicated filament set includes transmission distance presets tuned for color lithophane printing.The filament bundle does not include a frame, backlight, or power supply; users must print or source the appropriate components separately.Start creating at href="" rel="external nofollow" snapmaker/la.About SnapmakerSnapmaker makes products that empower everyone to change the world - literally. From 3-in-1 desktop fabrication machines to the Snapmaker U1 multicolor, multimaterial, toolchanger 3D printer, to the software that powers it all, Snapmaker is building an ecosystem that democratizes creation. Snapmaker: Make Something Wonderful. For more information, visit snapmaker.

Hao Jiang

Snapmaker

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From Photo to Print: Snapmaker Introduces Its Color Lithophane Generator News Provided By SNAPMAKER HK LIMITED November 19, 2026, 19:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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