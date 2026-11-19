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Compression Stockings Market

The Business Research Company's Compression Stockings Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The compression stockings market has experienced significant growth recently, driven by various health and lifestyle factors. As people become more aware of circulatory health and preventive care, this market is poised to expand steadily in the coming years. Below, we explore the market's current status, key growth drivers, regional outlook, and evolving trends shaping its future.

Compression Stockings Market Size and Growth Outlook Through 2026 and Beyond

The compression stockings market is expanding robustly, with its size expected to rise from $1.87 billion in 2025 to $1.99 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This upward momentum stems from the increasing incidence of varicose veins and edema, more sedentary lifestyles, an aging global population, greater use of compression therapy after surgeries, and stronger physician endorsements. Looking further ahead, the market is projected to reach $2.45 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4%. Factors contributing to this forecasted growth include a rising demand for preventive healthcare items, broader acceptance of compression hosiery among working professionals, growth in digital health consultations, heightened focus on mobility and circulatory wellness, along with ongoing innovations in compression fabric technologies. Key trends expected to dominate the forecast period include greater adoption of medical-grade stockings, increasing preference for both comfort and fashionable designs, expansion of online shopping platforms, telehealth-driven recommendations, and improvements in long-term wearability.

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What Compression Stockings Are and Their Purpose

Compression stockings are specialized elastic garments designed to improve blood flow in the legs and ankles. They help relieve symptoms linked to venous disorders such as varicose veins, spider veins, and swelling (edema). These stockings are commonly advised for people who remain seated or standing for long periods-travelers, office employees, and athletes alike-to prevent blood from pooling in the lower limbs and to reduce the risk of blood clots forming.

Key Factors Bolstering Demand in the Global Compression Stockings Market

One of the primary drivers for the compression stockings market is the rising prevalence of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), a condition where blood clots develop in the deep veins, especially in the legs. The increase in DVT cases is largely due to more sedentary habits, higher obesity rates, and an aging demographic. Compression stockings are effective in managing DVT by enhancing circulation, easing pain and swelling in the legs, and decreasing the chance of clot formation. For instance, in October 2024, a report by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), part of the US National Library of Medicine (NLM), stated that 88.5% of DVT cases involved the lower limbs, with an admission rate of 32.1%, while 11.7% affected the upper limbs, accompanied by a 37.0% admission rate. This growing incidence of DVT is expected to significantly boost demand for compression stockings moving forward.

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Regional Leaders and Growth Prospects in the Compression Stockings Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the compression stockings market. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis encompasses key areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

What's new in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trends

. Updated graphics and tables

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Analysis of Compression Stockings Market Trends and Forecast Highlights Significant Long-Term Growth Potential News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 19, 2026, 19:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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