- Stephanie Howe, owner of Comfort Keepers of Toms River, NJ

TOMS RIVER, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When Selena started noticing that her mother, Jane, was missing meals, avoiding the stairs, and sounding lonely on the phone, the worry followed her everywhere, into work meetings, school pickups, and late-night texts with her brother. Like many Toms River families, she wanted her mom to stay in the home she loved, but she also felt the stress, guilt, and uncertainty that can come with realizing a loved one needs more day-to-day support. She was also trying to balance what her mother needed with what the family could realistically manage.

Comfort Keepers of Toms River, NJ is highlighting the in-home care services it offers for seniors and families who want practical support, meaningful companionship, and more peace of mind at home. The local office serves families in Toms River and surrounding communities with care plans built around each client's routines, preferences, and goals.

What Services Does Comfort Keepers in Toms River, NJ Offer?

Comfort Keepers of Toms River offers a range of in-home care services, including personal care, companion care, respite care, Veterans care, 24-hour care, transportation support, memory care support, interactive caregiving, and Comfort360TM technology support. Together, these services help seniors remain comfortable, connected, and active at home while giving families dependable help that fits changing daily needs.

Support That Helps Daily Life Feel Manageable Again

For many families, the right service is not just about checking off tasks. It is about making ordinary moments possible again. Personal care can help someone start the day with dignity through support with bathing, grooming, dressing, assistance with mobility around the home, toileting, meal preparation, and routine reminders. Companion care brings conversation, shared activities, errands, walks, and help around the house, which can make a home feel lively again for someone who has become isolated.

Respite care gives family caregivers room to work, rest, or care for their children while knowing a loved one is not alone. For families weighing the cost of doing everything themselves against missed work, exhaustion, and constant worry, flexible support can make help at home feel more realistic and sustainable.

The office also provides 24-hour care for seniors who need around-the-clock reassurance and assistance, along with transportation and light housekeeping. Support is also available for those returning home from the hospital when routines may feel harder to manage. For families facing memory-related changes, specialized support can help create calmer days and more familiar routines. Comfort360TM adds another layer of support with access to live help at the touch of a button, and the office is also a PocketRN GUIDE Provider for families whose needs may change over time.

A Family Business With Deep Roots in Care

Comfort Keepers of Toms River is part of a family-run group led by Stephanie Howe, RN, who owns six Comfort Keepers franchises throughout central New Jersey and began serving her first clients in 2005. Her nursing background and her family's personal experience with Multiple Sclerosis helped shape the mission behind the business. After watching her father enter a long-term care facility at just 44 years old because there were few options to help him remain at home, and later facing her own MS diagnosis, Stephanie became even more committed to helping other families avoid those same difficult circumstances.

That experience continues to guide a business that treats employees, clients, families, and community partners like family. Comfort Keepers of Toms River says it is honored to care for people who spent their lives caring for others, including teachers, nurses, doctors, Veterans, librarians, and community leaders. The company also describes its work as legacy building, with lasting relationships, purpose, joy, and family connection at the center of everything it does.

The local office also shares that it invests in employees through education, support, growth opportunities, scholarships, and meaningful benefits. It supports Veterans and their spouses through employment opportunities, caregiving services, and help navigating VA benefits resources. In the community, the business gives back through local charities, schools, programs, and organizations, including scholarship efforts and a discount for people living with MS. Stephanie Howe was also recognized in 2026 with a Diamond Club Award.

Families in Toms River and nearby communities who would like to explore in-home care options can contact Comfort Keepers of Toms River to learn more about available services and schedule a complimentary care assessment.

About Comfort Keepers of Toms River, NJ

Comfort Keepers of Toms River, NJ provides in-home care for seniors and other adults in Toms River and nearby communities.

Stephanie Howe

Comfort Keepers of Toms River, NJ

+1 732-557-0010

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Comfort Keepers of Toms River, NJ Shares In-Home Care Services News Provided By Results Driven Marketing® November 19, 2026, 19:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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