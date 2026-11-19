M/I Homes of Nashville is highlighting Quick Move-In homes that may allow buyers to close by Dec. 31, with opportunities for those planning to move in 2027.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NASHVILLE-AREA BUYERS STILL HAVE A WINDOW TO CLOSE ON NEW CONSTRUCTION BY YEAR-ENDM/I Homes of Nashville highlights select quick move-in homes for buyers aiming to close by Dec. 31, plus options for those planning a 2027 move.Nashville-area buyers shopping for a newly built home this holiday season still have a path to a 2026 closing. M/I Homes of Nashville has select quick move-in homes that can close by Dec. 31, giving buyers with a near-term move in mind an option to consider as they compare homes across Middle Tennessee.Active listings across the Nashville metro were up 11.9% in October compared with a year earlier, according to Realtor. The figure reflects the broader housing market. For buyers comparing resale homes and new construction, the stage of construction can matter as much as the address when timing a move.Buyers aiming for a December closing can start by asking which homes are complete or nearing completion, when they can tour the actual home and what their lender would need to meet the closing date. Buyers with more flexibility can use the holidays to compare communities, floor plans and homesites for a move in 2027.“One of the first questions we ask is 'when you need to move,'” said Jenna Skuza, vice president of sales and marketing for M/I Homes of Nashville.“If December is your goal to settle in before the new year, our team will guide you through that timeline. If you're planning for next year, you'll have the time to personalize your new home and choose the selections that matter most.”Through Dec. 6, shoppers can visit seven participating communities during the Holiday of Homes Community Tour and speak with New Home Consultants about available homes and estimated construction timelines.View M/I Homes' year-end offer details. Home availability, closing dates and offer eligibility vary.About M/I Homes of NashvilleM/I Homes of Nashville LLC builds new homes in communities throughout Middle Tennessee, offering a variety of floor plans, quick-move-in homes and personalized building opportunities for today's homebuyers. For more information, visit###Secondary Media Contact:Jenna SkuzaVice President, Sales & MarketingM/I Homes of Nashville LLC(423) 494-3631...

Margaret Tolbert

Tolbert Marketing and Events

+1 615-512-3779

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M/I Homes Shares Year-End New Construction Opportunities Across Middle Tennessee News Provided By Tolbert Marketing and Events November 19, 2026, 19:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Social Media



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