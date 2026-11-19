Ethereum Glamsterdam Upgrade Faces May 2027 Delay On Compatibility
(MENAFN- Crypto Breaking) Ethereum developers are weighing whether the network's upcoming“Glamsterdam” hard fork should be delayed as they try to balance capacity and efficiency improvements against smart contract compatibility risks. Discussions at Thursday's All Core Developers meeting suggest Glamsterdam's mainnet activation could slip as far as May 2027 if developers decide to alter the fork specifications to address issues raised by security researchers.The debate centers on how Ethereum 's gas pricing would change under the proposals that make up Glamsterdam-specifically EIP-8037 and
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