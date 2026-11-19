Lana Nusseibeh, the UAE candidate vying to become the next UN secretary general, told AFP she believes she is a "bridge builder" who can effect a positive change at a crucial time for the organisation.

An Emirati with Palestinian roots, Nusseibeh emerged recently as a candidate following an impasse in the race.

Ahead of a new vote at the UN Security Council to choose a successor to Antonio Guterres, the diplomat said: "It's not easy to be an Arab woman campaigning...

"But I'm not campaigning because I'm an Arab woman. I'm campaigning because I believe in the UN."

If elected, she would be the first woman to lead the global body and the second Arab after Egyptian Boutros Boutros-Ghali.

She stepped down from her post as state minister at the UAE foreign ministry and as envoy to the UN and EU to campaign for the UN job.

A seasoned diplomat, she has also served as the UAE's permanent representative to the UN, from 2013 to 2024, the first woman to hold the post.

Her family traditionally held the keys to the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in the walled Old City of Jerusalem, after the Christian community entrusted the responsibility to this Muslim family.

"My family has it in its DNA that religion and ethnicity and national identity should never be a divider but a force for coming together for convergence," she said.

She says she "has the ability to bridge differences in perspectives on really difficult issues".

"I believe I have dedicated over a decade to demonstrating what being a bridge builder can do in my diplomacy on the most complex files."

'Generational change'

She cites as an example a visit she organised in November 2023, after the Hamas attack against Israel on October 7 that sparked the Gaza war.

She took Security Council ambassadors to the Rafah crossing point between Egypt and Gaza, where they saw warehouses filled with maternity kits, medical supplies and wheelchairs that were not entering the Palestinian territory.

"When ambassadors saw that, it brought to life for them that what we are doing in New York is not debating diplomatic texts. We are trying to prevent suffering on the ground for the people who need it the most," she said.

The visit helped pass two UN resolutions, one of which created a mechanism to speed up the delivery of aid.

Nusseibeh says the UN is experiencing a moment of "generational change" and must reject the idea of "managed decline".

In her first 100 days in the job, she would identify key conflicts to be addressed quickly by a strengthened leadership team and a mediation council that she plans to create.

Reforming the UN will require "a political mind, but also with decisiveness to take some quick decisions", she said.

'Fully independent'

"There is obviously a lot of public debate about any candidacy, but a lot about mine," she said.

"I am independent. I have taken a leave of absence from my government... I would be fully independent."

She added that she held firm in the face of criticism thanks partly to support from 25 women's organisations in Afghan civil society that threw their weight behind her campaign.

She met some of these women during previous negotiations on resolutions concerning Afghanistan, she said.

"Those are the people I would want to serve if I was successful."

Nusseibeh said she is also thinking of the children and women of Gaza and Sudan.

"It's often the women and the children who suffer, the men who decide to go to war."