Published: Thu 19 Nov 2026, 4:07 PM

Mashreq is making international money transfers more convenient for customers in the UAE with a limited-period offer of zero Mashreq fees on all international fund transfers. Available until January 9, 2027, the offer allows customers to send money abroad without paying Mashreq transfer fees, helping them manage financial commitments across borders while saving on transfer costs.

Customers can make international fund transfers through SWIFT and Quick Remit using the Mashreq mobile app or online banking. With the flexibility to bank digitally, customers can initiate transfers conveniently without the need to visit a branch.

“We are committed to continually enhancing the way our customers make international transfers, with a focus on convenience and value. As a token of our appreciation, we are waiving Mashreq transfer fees for a limited period, offering our customers even greater value as they manage their international payments seamlessly through our digital banking channels,” said Kartik Taneja, head of payments and consumer lending at Mashreq, reaffirming the bank's customer-centric vision.

For UAE residents who regularly send money to family abroad, support loved ones or manage financial commitments in other countries, the offer provides an opportunity to save on Mashreq transfer fees while continuing to enjoy the convenience of digital banking.

Customers can take advantage of the offer until January 9, 2027 by initiating an international fund transfer through the Mashreq mobile app or online banking.

To get started, visit mashreq/sendnow .

Terms and conditions apply. The offer is applicable to retail banking customers only.

Note: Zero fees refers to Mashreq transfer fees only. Intermediary or beneficiary bank charges may still apply.