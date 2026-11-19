Khorfakkan Municipality is inviting residents to enjoy the natural phenomenon of bioluminescence at Al Luluyah Beach.

Bioluminescence is a rare natural phenomenon in which living organisms emit visible light through a natural chemical reaction.

On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the lights at Al Luluyah Beach will be turned off by authorities from 8pm to 9pm so residents can enjoy the stunning sight.

These sightings across UAE beaches have been going viral on social media, with some residents trying to catch this phenomenon.

Similar sightings have been reported across beaches in Fujairah as well. Videos shared on social media show the phenomenon in striking detail. In footage posted by Dubai-based photographer Rami Dibo, the luminescence is clinging to his feet and hands as he walks along the beach, leaving a trail of bluish light in his wake.

Others have also posted about driving to the beach late at night to enjoy the bioluminescence.

Watch: UAE beaches glow as bioluminescence lights up the seas Khor Fakkan temporarily closes Al Lulu'iya Beach after oil slicks detected