Planning to take part in the Dubai Run 2026 and drive to the start line? With thousands of runners expected to head to the event on Sunday, November 22, the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that ample parking spaces will be available for participants arriving by car.

The run's two routes are set to start on Sheikh Zayed Road near the Museum of the Future. The shorter 5km route ends near Dubai Mall, while the 10km one finishes near DIFC Gate.

If you are driving, it is recommended to park at one of the Dubai World Trade Centre car parks for the 10km route, or at Dubai Mall for the 5km route, then take Dubai Metro to the start line. Ensure you have a Nol card with a minimum Dh15 balance to minimise queues on the day.

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To help motorists who will drive to the starting point then leave their care and join the run, around 15,000 parking spaces will be available at Dubai Mall, Dubai Mall Zabeel and Dubai World Trade Centre.

Each year, the Dubai Run, the world's largest run, transforms Sheikh Zayed Road into a giant track, where people of different ages run, jog or even walk. The event is the highlight of Dubai's Fitness Challenge.

In 2025, a whopping 307,000 participated in the seventh edition of the Dubai Run.

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