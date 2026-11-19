A group of Islamic and Islamic nations have welcomed the decisions of the UK and Australia to impose sanctions in response to illegal Israeli settlement activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including measures targeting companies involved in settlement construction.

They also welcome the United Kingdom's decision to sanction an organisation obstructing the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, State of Qatar, State of Kuwait, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Arab Republic of Egypt, People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, State of Palestine, State of Libya, Republic of Turkey, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Republic of Indonesia, Republic of the Niger, and Republic of the Maldives have welcomed the decisions.

In this context, the Ministers express support for all efforts to ensure accountability, including through appropriate international measures and the imposition of sanctions on entities and individuals responsible for settlement activities, including the E1 settlement plan, as well as those that support, facilitate or implement settlement expansion and annexation policies.

The Ministers renew their strongest condemnation of Israel's continued settlement policies in the Occupied Palestinian Territory including "E1" settlement plan and related settlement activities east of occupied East Jerusalem, they express the hope that this decision by the UK and Australia would encourage many in the international community to follow suit.

The Ministers consider the abovementioned measures to be in line with international law and relevant United Nations resolutions, including United Nations Security Council resolution 2334 (2016), and the Advisory Opinion of the International Court of Justice of July 19, 2024, including the obligation of all States not to recognize as legal the situation arising from Israel's unlawful occupation and not to render aid or assistance in maintaining the situation created by Israel's occupation.

In this regard, they reiterate their call for Israel to rescind all measures taken in connection with settlement activities and other measures aimed at altering the geographic and demographic character of the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

The Ministers condemn the Israeli military escalation in Gaza and call for the full and immediate implementation of President Trump's Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, to ensure security and stability, address the humanitarian situation, facilitate reconstruction and recovery, and lay the foundations for lasting peace. The Ministers underscore that Gaza is an integral part of the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

The Ministers underscore that the only viable path to achieving a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace is the implementation of the two-State solution, through the realisation of an independent, sovereign, contiguous, and viable Palestinian State, based on the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international law and the relevant United Nations resolutions.

Britain sanctions Israeli settlement builders, Gaza aid-blocking activists UAE, Qatar, 6 other countries call upon Israel to uphold Gaza ceasefire, allow aid