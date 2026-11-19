MENAFN - Khaleej Times) While high prices have curbed jewellery purchases across the Emirates, traders are being urged to focus on interest rates, dollar movements and long-term economic signals rather than short-term market swings.

Gold's sharp retreat from record highs may be unsettling traders, but for long-term investors in the UAE, the pullback could present an attractive entry point, an expert said.

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The precious metal has endured heightened volatility in recent months, with prices falling to multi-month lows after an unprecedented rally. Yet, according to Prakash Bhudia, Chief Growth Officer at online trading platform Deriv, investors risk focusing too heavily on short-term market movements while overlooking broader economic forces that continue to underpin gold's long-term appeal.

In the UAE, gold demand remains resilient despite rising prices having weighed on jewellery volumes. Gold prices during the third quarter were about 23 per cent higher than a year earlier, while jewellery purchases fell by roughly 25 to 30 per cent in physical terms.

However, spending measured in dirhams declined by only around 13 per cent, suggesting consumers continue to allocate similar budgets to gold even if they are buying smaller quantities.

For investors trying to make sense of conflicting signals, such as central banks continuing to accumulate gold while retail demand softens, Bhudia recommends viewing the market through what he calls a“three clocks” framework. Deriv is bringing its free Gold Trading Masterclass to Business Bay, Dubai, on 21 and 22 November, led by Bhudia.

The first and fastest-moving“market clock” reflects daily reactions to US Federal Reserve commentary, changes in real interest rates, movements in the US dollar and shifts in investor positioning. These factors can trigger abrupt price swings regardless of gold's longer-term fundamentals.

The second“refinancing clock” tracks the effect of higher borrowing costs as mortgages and corporate debt reset at elevated interest rates. The third“economic clock” measures the eventual impact on employment, consumer spending and asset values. According to Bhudia, many traders are focused almost exclusively on the first clock while underestimating the impact of the latter two.

“People are too focused on the fast clock,” he said, noting that some long-term investors view current price weakness as an opportunity rather than a warning sign. He added that investors should ask themselves whether they would be comfortable holding gold even if prices fell a further 10 to 20 per cent.

Looking ahead, Bhudia said UAE investors should keep a close eye on two variables above all else: real interest rates and the strength of the US dollar. Those will remain the key drivers of short-term price action. At the same time, weakening consumer spending, softer labour-market data and other signs of economic strain could become increasingly important indicators for gold's longer-term outlook.

As digital trading platforms make it easier to access fractional gold investments and derivatives, Bhudia cautioned that many retail investors correctly identify market trends but misjudge the time horizon required for their investment thesis to play out. Disciplined position sizing and patience, he said, are often the difference between navigating volatility successfully and being forced out at the wrong moment.