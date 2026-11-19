MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Artificial intelligence is changing how properties are bought and sold in the UAE, but real estate agents are unlikely to disappear, even as buyers increasingly turn to technology to compare prices, assess investments and negotiate deals, according to industry experts.

Antonello Supino, Director of Data at dubizzle Group said that AI will transform the role of property agents by automating routine tasks, allowing them to spend more time advising clients and managing transactions.

Recommended For You

“AI will not replace real estate agents. Instead, it will empower them and change the nature of their work by automating certain tasks and allowing them to focus on areas where human expertise matters most,” he said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

While AI can help buyers discover properties, compare listings and analyse market trends, Supino said negotiations, property viewings and understanding individual customer needs still require human judgement.

Amer Al Ahbabi, Chairman of Vertix Holdings and Capstone Real Estate, agreed that human agents would remain important but warned that those who fail to embrace AI could struggle to compete.

“No, but it will replace agents who don't use it,” Al Ahbabi told Khaleej Times when asked whether AI could replace real estate agents.

He said experienced agents offer something AI cannot: access to properties that are not publicly listed, knowledge of individual buildings and established relationships with buyers and sellers.

“Some of the best opportunities are off-market and never appear online. They move through experienced agents with strong networks,” he said.

The growing role of AI is already visible in Dubai's property market. According to dubizzle Group, Bayut's AI-powered valuation tool, TruEstimate, has generated more than 870,000 property valuation reports to date.

The company's data also indicates that a TruEstimate report was generated for approximately one in every two ready property transactions in Dubai.

Meanwhile, property owners are using the platform's Portfolio feature to monitor assets with a combined estimated value of Dh20 billion.

However, Supino clarified that these figures do not represent the number of buyers using AI before contacting an agent, as no verified industry-wide figure is currently available.

Supino said AI can help buyers determine whether a property's asking price is broadly in line with market levels by analyzing comparable listings, historical price movements and available transaction data.

This could give buyers and sellers a stronger basis for negotiating prices, although the technology cannot determine a property's exact value.

Factors such as location, condition, views, amenities and payment terms can influence the final price.

He stressed the importance of distinguishing between advertised asking prices, estimated property values and actual transaction prices, which should not be treated as interchangeable.

Al Ahbabi said AI is effective at identifying price trends and properties that appear overvalued or undervalued, but its accuracy depends on the quality of the information available.

“A unit can lose value because of road noise or weak facility management, and a nearby infrastructure project can lift it. Those details rarely sit in a dataset,” he said.

He added that AI-powered valuations, including those available through the Dubai Rest app, have already made property negotiations more informed, although the final price still depends on factors such as property condition, timing and the motivations of buyers and sellers.

Both experts said AI-generated valuations should be used alongside professional advice and physical property inspections.

Despite the efficiencies created by AI, Supino does not expect the technology to automatically reduce real estate agents' commissions.

He explained that brokerage commissions in Dubai are generally agreed between the parties and outlined in brokerage agreements within the regulatory framework overseen by the Dubai Land Department and the Real Estate Regulatory Agency.

Agents will continue to provide services such as marketing, viewings, negotiations and transaction management, even as technology reduces their administrative workload.

Al Ahbabi said commissions should reflect the value agents provide rather than the time spent completing routine tasks.

“Personally, I have paid an agent more than the standard commission when I felt they secured me an exceptional deal,” he said.

“Agents who only list properties may face pressure on fees; agents who add real value will not.”

Beyond property searches and valuations, AI is increasingly being used to manage everyday real estate operations.

Al Ahbabi said his businesses use the technology to answer calls outside working hours, analyse reports, monitor energy consumption, support unit pricing and automatically notify tenants about lease renewals.

At Capstone, an AI-powered property management system handles routine tasks, allowing employees to concentrate on customer relationships and strategic decisions.

The use of AI in these areas is helping companies improve efficiency while allowing employees to focus on work that requires human judgement and experience.

Can AI predict a property market downturn?

While AI can identify market trends, analyse rental yields and highlight potentially attractive investment opportunities, Supino cautioned against relying on it to predict future property prices.

“No tool, AI or otherwise, can predict the future with certainty, and any claim to do so should be treated with caution,” he said.

Property prices are affected by interest rates, population growth, new supply, government policies and global developments, making precise forecasts difficult.

He also warned buyers to be cautious of AI tools that promise guaranteed returns, recommend only specific properties or fail to explain how their valuations are calculated.

Al Ahbabi similarly warned against treating AI-generated predictions as guaranteed outcomes.

“AI learns from the past and can miss market shifts, regulatory changes or oversupply,” he said.

“For me, AI supports the criteria I use to decide; it does not make the decision on my behalf. Accountability stays with people.”

Looking ahead, Supino expects AI to become part of nearly every stage of the UAE property journey by 2030.

Buyers could increasingly search for homes through conversational AI, describing their budgets, lifestyle preferences and requirements rather than manually filtering listings.

Property valuations, rental comparisons and ownership-cost estimates could also become faster and more personalized.

Al Ahbabi expects instant valuations, automated paperwork and largely digital property transactions to become standard across Dubai by 2030.

However, both experts believe technology will work best alongside experienced agents rather than replacing them.

Asked whether he would trust an AI platform or an experienced agent when buying property today, Al Ahbabi said he would use both.

“Both, for different reasons. I would use AI to screen the market and test the price, then work with an experienced agent I trust to access the right opportunity, negotiate and close,” he said.

“Technology gives me the information; the right partner gets me the deal.”

AI helps UAE landlords manage rising tenant service demands As AI agent use grows in the UAE, cybersecurity experts explain the risks AI transforms how Dubai property brokers access project information

ALSO READ