MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has added a US equities-focused exchange-traded fund (ETF) to its growing investment platform, as the emirate continues its push to attract international asset managers and deepen access to global markets for regional investors.

ADX on Thursday marked the cross-listing of the GQG US Equity ETF (GQGU), taking the total number of ETFs traded on the exchange to 27 and reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as one of the region's most active ETF marketplaces. The fund, managed by GQG Partners, invests in large US companies including Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Nvidia. As of November 16, it managed approximately $407 million in assets.

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The listing comes amid growing appetite among Gulf investors for international diversification through exchange-traded products, with regional exchanges increasingly competing to bring global investment strategies closer to local investors.

Interest in the fund appears to have extended well beyond the UAE. ADX said the ETF's initial offering period, held from November 9 to 13, attracted investors from nearly 60 countries, including India, Egypt and Pakistan, highlighting strong international demand.

“The landmark listing of GQG US Equity ETF broadens investor choice, supports portfolio diversification, and brings ADX's total listed ETF offering to 27,” said Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADX Group.“We believe this new listing will complement Abu Dhabi's thriving capital market ecosystem and give regional investors an efficient gateway to leading US equities alongside local and regional securities.”

For GQG Partners, the listing marks its first ETF listing outside the United States and reflects the firm's growing focus on the Gulf region. The company established its international headquarters in Abu Dhabi in 2023.

“We are excited to cross-list GQGU on ADX, expanding access to our US equity strategy for investors in the UAE and across the broader region,” said Rajiv Jain, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer at GQG.“Abu Dhabi has become an important global financial center and is a long-term strategic market for GQG.”

The latest addition follows other recent ETF launches on ADX, including two South Korea-focused funds managed by Hanwha Asset Management. The exchange has been expanding its ETF ecosystem as part of broader efforts to strengthen Abu Dhabi's role as an international financial centre and provide investors with easier access to overseas markets.

The GQG US Equity ETF also trades on the New York Stock Exchange and is accessible through Tabadul, the regional digital exchange network linking markets across the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, Iraq, Kazakhstan and Armenia.