MENAFN - Khaleej Times) In just over a decade, the Mohammed bin Rashid Innovation Fund has drawn more than Dh3.5 billion from its backing of over 240 startups, with Dh1,500 jobs created.

Fatima Alnaqbi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector at the Ministry of Finance, said that innovators from over 100 countries applied to join during this time period, with the fund key to their startups' success.

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“Innovation matters because it shapes our future. It's not just about corporate growth or investment size, but the real change these innovations bring to our economy, society, and daily lives,” she said.

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The startups spanned what Alnaqbi called“priority sectors”, including renewable energy, transport, education, health, technology, water, and space.

“Journeys differ, needs vary, yet one ambition unites them: turning great ideas into success stories,” Alnaqbi said, speaking at the programme's 10-year launch report on Thursday.

“Over the years, through close ties with innovators, we see that success needs a full ecosystem that speaks the innovator's language, meets their needs. Behind every success is a partner ready to try something new.”

Top 25 innovation economy

MBRIF was launched in 2016 and is backed by the Ministry of Finance, supporting both local and international startups to hone the UAE's innovation landscape.

Initially, the fund supported startups monetarily, providing the money to scale and grow. MBRIF now encompasses an accelerator programme which helps founders gain the proper expertise needed to expand.

The country this year was recognised for the first time as the world's top 25 innovation economies, according to the United Nations' World Intellectual Property Organisation.

In its report, the UAE outperformed the average for high-income economies in five of the index's pillars, including institutions, human capital and infrastructure, and exceeded the regional average across all seven pillars.

“For a student taking first steps in innovation, the Innovation Trailblazers Program helps them develop their initial idea, and turn it into a promising concept with a stronger chance of success and growth - and into an innovator ready to enter the market,” Alnaqbi explained.

“The Innovation Accelerator provides everything they need to grow their businesses, from specialised expertise to partnership opportunities, and links to investors and customers, at higher readiness. When the company is ready to grow, the Guarantees Scheme secures funding without equity dilution and a government entity ready to collaborate in a new way.”

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