MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Air Arabia Egypt, a subsidiary of the Sharjah-based airline, will begin its new bi-weekly flight between Cairo and Al Ain starting on December 2, the UAE's national day.

The new non-stop service will connect Cairo International Airport with Al Ain's Tahnoun International Airport, with flights E5 158 from Cairo and E5 159 from Al Ain every Wednesday and Saturday.

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The latest Al Ain destination adds to Air Arabia Egypt's growing network from its airport bases in Cairo and Alexandia. The airline is also expanding its presence in the UAE and enhancing air connectivity between the two countries.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels. Prices starting at Dh554 in December

Ticket prices start at Dh554 for Air Arabia's basic package, which includes a standard 20kg checked baggage and a 7kg handbag. Prices are also slightly lower on Wednesday's with the exception of December 30, with ticket prices going up to Dh788.

The two Egyptian airports also offer non-stop connectivity to destinations across the Middle East and Europe, including Amman, Milan-Bergamo, Abha, Dammam, Gassim, Hail, Jeddah, Riyadh, Tabuk, Taif, and Kuwait.

The low-cost carrier operates from six different hubs in the region and beyond, including Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Abu Dhabi, Morocco, Egypt, and Pakistan.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said the launch of direct flights marks another important milestone in the Egypt-based subsidiary's growth.

“The introduction of this new service reflects our commitment to expanding our network and providing customers with greater choice and flexibility when travelling between Egypt and the UAE,” he said.

Air Arabia operates a fleet of Airbus A320 Family aircraft, one of the most modern and single aisle aircraft in the world.

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