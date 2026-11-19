MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Modular construction, that reduces construction cost and time around 50 per cent and waste to almost zero, is gradually expanding worldwide with its global market value estimated to exceed $159 billion in 2025.

Modular construction is a building method where sections-called modules-are manufactured off-site in a controlled factory environment, transported to the site, and assembled into a structure. Parallel factory work and on-site groundwork often cut schedules by up to 50 per cent and reduce weather delays.

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Modular construction in the GCC has shifted from temporary structures and pilot projects to permanent, large-scale delivery across residential, hospitality, healthcare, education, and commercial developments. Off-site fabrication allows site preparation and module manufacturing to happen in parallel, cutting build times by up to 50 per cent while improving quality control and reducing material waste.

Mulk International, a diversified business conglomerate established in 1982, has expanded into advanced modular construction through Uniqube, which comes to the UAE when the total value of active construction project in the UAE exceeds $896 billion.

Uniqube combines advanced Light-Gauge Steel (LGS) building technology, factory manufacturing and digital intelligence to deliver high-quality buildings, faster, smarter and more economically. The combination of technology, building intelligence and innovation powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics will produce building components offsite at factory and transported onsite for installation and delivery at half the time span and significantly lower cost.

Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman of Mulk International, said:“Our four-decade manufacturing legacy continues with Uniqube. Completing the 36,000-square-foot factory steel structure, roof and MEP in just 15 days-and the entire factory, including foundations and civil works, in 40 days-demonstrates the potential of this technology to transform industrial construction.”

In a major proof of concept, Uniqube completed the entire cold-formed steel structure of its new 36,000-square-foot production facility, including roofing and mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) works, in just 15 days with 30 percent lower cost. Including the foundations and all associated civil works, the total factory construction was completed in 40 days, ready to receive manufacturing machinery. The building uses engineered galvanised, cold-formed roll-formed steel sections as an alternative to conventional heavy hot-rolled structural sections.

The approach is designed for rapid, precision-led assembly and offers the potential to deploy mobile mini roll-forming factories at major project sites, producing tailored steel profiles close to installation and reducing transport and handling requirements. Structural suitability, including wind resistance, remains dependent on project-specific engineering and applicable authority approvals.

The venture is the brainchild of Arbab Khan, Group CEO of Mulk International. Its fully robotic manufacturing system is being developed by MULK MARSES, the robotics technology company established by Adnan Ul Mulk, Vice Chairman of Mulk International. The group plans to install and commission the integrated robotic unit over the next 60 days.

Arbab Khan, Group CEO of Mulk International, said:“This is more than a factory. It is proof of concept for a new construction methodology combining intelligent software, on-site manufacturing and precision-engineered steel systems. We see significant opportunities for industrial buildings across international markets.”

Adnan Ul Mulk, Vice Chairman of Mulk International and Founder of MULK MARSES, said:“Through MULK MARSES, we are developing the complete robotic manufacturing solution for UNIQUBE. Our next 60 days are focused on installation, integration and commissioning, bringing UNIQUBE OS and automated production together to deliver speed, precision and scalable manufacturing.”

Uniqube will exhibit its breakthrough modular construction technology at BIG 5 Dubai, 23–26 November 2026, at Sheikh Saeed Hall 2, Stand SS2 A111, Dubai World Trade Centre. Visitors will be able to explore the group's vision for roll-formed steel systems, intelligent factory production and the next phase of robotic construction.