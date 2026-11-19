MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Gold eased to a 14-month low on Thursday, as it continued to face pressure from strength in the US dollar, with markets fully pricing in a rate hike at the Federal Reserve's December meeting owing to stubborn inflation.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $3,710.29 per ounce by 9:15 a.m. ET (1415 GMT), after touching its lowest level since September 2025 at $3,693.13 earlier in the session.

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US gold futures for December delivery fell 0.8% to $3,711.50 per ounce.

"Interest rate expectations and a strong dollar are two factors weighing on gold prices today. Minutes from last month's FOMC meeting showed almost all Fed officials expected interest rates will need to move higher, and inflation data released since that meeting support further rate increases here in the US," said Chris Gaffney, head of World Markets at EverBank.

The dollar index this week reached its highest level since April 2, 2025, making greenback-priced commodities like gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

Fed minutes released on Wednesday showed policymakers in October saw rising inflation risks that may warrant a stronger policy response.

The minutes reinforced sentiments already expressed by several policymakers throughout the week, including Governor Christopher Waller, who said the central bank may need to respond more aggressively to rising prices.

Fed Governor Michael Barr said he would likely support tighter monetary policy in an economy still facing inflation pressures.

Traders see a 91% chance of a 25-basis-point rate increase in December and a nearly 9% probability of a larger 50-basis-point hike,.

Higher interest rates reduce the appeal of non-yielding bullion by raising its opportunity cost.

In the near-term, markets would need to see increased demand for gold from both consumers and central banks for prices to recover from the one-year low, Gaffney said, adding, "the recent computer outages, and worries about AI could lead investors to turn back toward 'hard assets' such as gold."

Spot silver rose 0.6% to $45.28 per ounce, platinum gained 0.7% to $1,380.30, and palladium fell 1.4% to $934.86.