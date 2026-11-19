MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Oil prices rose on Thursday following losses in the prior session as worries about Middle East supplies amid attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz pushed up against expectations for a market surplus.

Brent crude futures were trading up $1.24, or 1.35%, at $93.19 a barrel at 1416 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate futures for December were up $1.29 or 1.6% to $84.55. The December contract expires on Friday and the more active January contract was up $1.3 or 1.6% at $83.61.

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While there was still uncertainty around whether oil prices would have another flare-up or break to the downside, it should be noted that Brent has not been able to stay below $90 a barrel, PVM Associates analyst John Evans said.

US President Donald Trump and his Chinese and Russian counterparts, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, kicked off a three-way meeting, with Trump saying both he and Xi felt strongly about oil having to flow through the Strait of Hormuz.

Still, risks remained for Middle East oil supply amid the US-Israeli war on Iran.

"Rising Iranian attacks are weighing on Middle Eastern exports just as China ramps up crude imports, reducing oil on water and tightening the oil market," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Iran's navy said in a statement carried by state media that two oil tankers hit naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz and "exploded" on Thursday. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

The Iran-aligned Houthi movement fired missiles at the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh.

Shipping tracker TankerTrackers posted on social media platform X that Iran was preparing to ship out oil again, but market analysts said it was hard to gauge its impact on the market.

If Iran were able to restart exports without US pressure, it would add to the supply pressure going into 2027, but there was little to suggest a stable price situation unless there were fewer attacks in the region, Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said.

Russia's crude oil output risks falling again as Ukrainian attacks on refineries and export infrastructure intensify.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Ukrainian drone attacks have reduced Russian oil refineries' combined crude processing volumes by 45% since late October, citing industry sources.

Across the Atlantic, a larger-than-expected rise in US oil stockpiles reported on Wednesday weighed on the market outlook.

The build also contributed to Brent falling 1.3% in the previous session, while WTI dropped 3.2% to its lowest point since August 26.

The US is considering ramping up diesel and oil exports to Europe, Energy Secretary Chris Wright said at a conference in Warsaw. It has been the top diesel exporter to Europe since the US-Iran war began.