MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Ollie Bearman expressed frustration that his contract to drive for Haas in 2027 has yet to be finalized with only three races remaining in the Formula 1 season.

"It's just a difficult situation, and I don't think there's any excuse to be standing here at this stage without anything to tell you," Bearman told the media on Thursday ahead of this week's Las Vegas Grand Prix. "That's shown by the fact that I'm the only guy who hasn't been announced for next year.

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"The fact that it's not official is just disappointing."

Bearman, 21, has raced full-time for Haas for the past two seasons, but the Briton still is under contract with the Ferrari Driver Academy. He is expected to pair with Rafael Camara in 2027 after Haas decided not to retain Esteban Ocon.

According to RacingNews365, Bearman's management team has been discussing his options with Ferrari if the Italian team retains Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc beyond 2027.

"When you have people within the team questioning why you haven't been announced yet and things like that, it's certainly not ideal," Bearman said. "Not only for them, but also for myself from a mental side. I wouldn't say it's the best to be standing here at round (21) without any confirmation.

"We're working on it, and all I can say is that I'm a bit disappointed that I'm standing here without anything to tell you, because there's no excuses for that."

Bearman made his F1 debut with Ferrari at the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix when Carlos Sainz was sidelined. He has acknowledged his ultimate goal is to drive for Ferrari, but added that he has "unfinished business" with Haas for the 2027 season.

Bearman currently is 13th in the drivers' standings with 23 points, well ahead of the seven Ocon earned before being dropped from the lineup ahead of last month's Mexico City Grand Prix.

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu said he understands Bearman's frustration while insisting that the young driver will race for the F1 team next season.

"Contracting just takes some time to align everyone, finalize everything. But everybody's aligned," Komatsu said. "Ollie wants to drive for us. We want Ollie in the car. So there's no doubt it's going to happen. It's a bit unfortunate it's taking a long time, but it's going to happen."

Komatsu was asked if the complex situation with Ferrari was preventing Bearman's contract from being finalized.

"There are many parties involved in, let's say, contractual restoration," Komatsu said. "I don't want to go into detail, but there's no doubt he's going to be in the car next year. It will happen."

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