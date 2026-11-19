Italy Minister Says Hacker, Hoax Attacks Pose No National Security Threat
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Italy's interior minister said on Thursday that hacker and hoax attacks in recent weeks posed no concrete threat to national security.
"While unfounded alarmism should be avoided, it would be a serious mistake to underestimate the phenomenon we are facing," Matteo Piantedosi said in a speech to lawmakers.ALSO READ
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