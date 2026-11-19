MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said that it is following up on the disappearance of its citizen after an Adnoc vessel was attacked on November 17.

The tanker was attacked while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Only one member of the crew is unaccounted for, the company said earlier, adding that all other members had been safely evacuated.

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The spokesperson of Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Fouad Majali confirmed that it is following developments on its missing citizen, sailor Mohammed Hussam al-Din al-Otaibi.

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The authority said it is coordinating with relevant authorities in UAE and Oman since the incident occurred. They explained that coordination with UAE and Omani authorities is ongoing as part of efforts to find him. They also said that the ministry is in contact with the sailor's family and are keeping them updated on developments.

Attack on Adnoc tanker

Yesterday, Adnoc L&S confirmed that one of its vessels was attacked while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, November 17, evening.

The company said one crew member was unaccounted for, with search and rescue operations ongoing in coordination with the relevant authorities. All other crew members were safely evacuated from the vessel. Eleven sustained injuries and where required are receiving medical care.

"Our immediate priority is supporting the search and rescue effort, our crew and those affected," Adnoc L&S said in a statement.

The company reiterated the importance of protecting seafarers and safeguarding freedom of navigation and maritime security.

The company also urged the public to obtain information solely from official sources and to avoid circulating rumors or unverified information.

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