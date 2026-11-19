MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Nineteen Filipino seafarers rescued from an LPG tanker that sank following a drone attack in the Black Sea off Bulgaria on Tuesday are safe, but two sustained minor injuries, the Philippine Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has confirmed.

The DMW is coordinating with the Philippine Embassy in Bucharest (Romania), which has jurisdiction over Bulgaria, and the country's honorary consul to assist the Filipino crew of Liberian-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker MT Gas Husky

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"Before it sank, when it was still tilting, our 19 crew members had already disembarked and boarded the life rafts, so they were safe. Two sustained minor injuries," said DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac.

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"The crew members were later rescued by helicopter and brought to a hotel in Bulgaria, where they are receiving assistance,' Cacdac added.

The latest incident has prompted the Philippines to call for a review of high-risk maritime zones to improve seafarer safety in the region.

Cacdac said the incident occurred outside the existing high-risk and warlike zones in the Black Sea, raising concerns about the safety of vessels operating in its southwestern portion.

He noted about four other incidents had been reported in the area in recent days, although the crews involved were also safe.

The DMW will recommend that the International Bargaining Forum (IBF) review its high-risk zone designations to determine whether the southwestern Black Sea should be included.

Cacdac noted that the current designation covers only parts of the northern Black Sea, including areas near the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Seafarers sailing into designated high-risk areas are entitled to additional protections, including the right to refuse to sail, he said.

Cacdac stressed that the proposed review aims to reassess risks to seafarers and is not intended to cause alarm about countries in the region.

The DMW and IBF earlier designated the northern Black Sea region and all Ukrainian ports as a Warlike Operations Area (WOA), advising all mariners“to avoid or divert voyages away from the area whenever possible.”

Back in July, the Philippine government ordered a temporary deployment ban to the Black Sea following the deaths of two Filipino seafarers from Russian drone strikes.

Meanwhile, the DMW announced on Thursday that it is providing medical, financial and repatriation assistance to 13 Filipino crew members of an LNG carrier struck by unidentified objects in the Arabian Gulf last month

The owner of the vessel, MV Al Mayeda, operated by Qatar Gas Transport Co. (Nakilat), separately confirmed the incident and said they are coordinating with the crew and regional maritime security authorities.

(With inputs from Philippine News Agency)

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