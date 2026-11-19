MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Reporters traveling with US President Donald Trump were ordered to surrender their cell phones aboard Air Force One on Thursday in a rare security measure as the aircraft departed China following a summit of world leaders.

"At 6.45pm consider this your wheels up. Our phones are being taken away for now for security reasons," an on-board pool reporter said as the aircraft was about to leave Shenzhen. No further explanation for the unusual precaution was immediately provided.

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Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich, president of the White House Correspondents' Association, said journalists' phones had not been collected following Trump's previous visit to China in May.

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She suggested the move, together with changes to flight restrictions over Alaska, raised questions about whether Air Force One was heading directly home.

Trump had repeatedly raised the possibility of meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his Asia trip, although no such encounter had been announced.

Trump held three-way talks in Shenzhen with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, with the three countries agreeing to pursue dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the spread of nuclear weapons.

Trump says he might meet with North Korea's Kim Jong Un in China Trump to raise nuclear arms reduction with Xi, Putin, White House says

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