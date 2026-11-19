MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Bollywood appears to be facing another wave of security concerns. Just weeks after gunmen opened fire at actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai, Saif Ali Khan has reportedly received a death threat, this time in the name of an accused wanted in the murder of Maharashtra politician Baba Siddique.

According to news agency PTI, the actor received a threatening voice message warning that he would meet the same fate as Siddique, who was shot dead in October 2024.

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The message was allegedly sent in the name of Zeeshan Akhtar, who is wanted in connection with Siddique's murder. However, Mumbai Police are still investigating whether Akhtar actually sent the message or whether someone was impersonating him.

The authenticity of the recording has not been independently verified and police have not established any connection between the two incidents.

An investigation is currently underway to determine the source of the threat.

The latest threat comes amid heightened security concerns in Bollywood following the October 18 attack on Tiger Shroff. Gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire at the actor's car as he left a football ground in Mumbai's Juhu neighbourhood. While Shroff escaped without serious injuries, his driver and another person were injured.

The incident prompted Mumbai Police to review security arrangements for several Bollywood personalities, with protection reportedly being increased for some actors.

However, authorities have not established any connection between any of these incidents.

Who was Baba Siddique?

Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader, was shot dead outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai's Bandra East on October 12, 2024. He was 66.

His murder sent shockwaves through political and Bollywood circles, given his longstanding connections with several prominent personalities in the Hindi film industry.

Zeeshan Akhtar is among those wanted in connection with the murder investigation.

However, police have not confirmed whether he or any criminal gang is responsible for the latest threat against Khan.

Other Bollywood actors have also received threats

Khan isn't the only Bollywood actor to have faced such threats.

According to PTI, actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Tusshar Kapoor have also received similar threatening messages in the past.

In one separate case, Mumbai Police arrested a Bengaluru-based man who allegedly used artificial intelligence to issue threats despite having no known connections to criminal gangs.

Investigators have not indicated that AI was used in the latest message sent to Khan.

For now, Mumbai Police are working to establish who was behind the threat and whether the sender has any connection to those named in the recording.

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