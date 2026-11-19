MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Brussels: The European Commission detected a cyber attack on October 22 and confirmed it on October 26 following an initial investigation, a Commission spokesperson said Thursday.

Speaking to the press in Brussels, spokesperson Thomas Regnier said the Commission temporarily took several applications offline after detecting the attack that used a publicly available artificial intelligence (AI) tool.

After taking preventive measures, most of the applications have since been restored, he said.

Regnier said investigators had so far found no evidence of "a data breach affecting Commission staff as a whole," and he was unaware of any ransom demand and declined to say who was behind the campaign or to identify the AI tool used in the attack.

Many elements of the campaign had been contained, he said. However, as the investigation was ongoing, he declined to confirm whether the attack had ended or to assess its scale.

According to the spokesperson, the Commission informed the departments concerned and remains in close contact with CERT-EU, the cybersecurity service for EU institutions, and the European Data Protection Supervisor.