Mowasalat Achieves International Certifications
DOHA: Mowasalat (Karwa) has successfully achieved ISO 22301 Business Continuity Management certification and ISO 31000 Risk Management certification, marking a significant milestone in the company's commitment to operational excellence, organisational resilience, and good governance.
ISO 22301 strengthens its ability to maintain critical services during disruptions, while ISO 31000 provides a structured approach to anticipating and managing risks.
Speaking on the achievement, Executive Director - Risk and Business Continuity Management Department, Mowasalat (Karwa) Jassim Al Khayat, said:“These certifications are more than a recognition of what Mowasalat has achieved. They represent our commitment to building a resilient organization, ready for evolving risks and disruptions and guided by responsible risk management and business continuity practices.”
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