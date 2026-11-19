MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The price of gold in the Qatari market declined by 4.22% during the current week to reach $3716.96000 per ounce on Thursday, according to data issued by Qatar National Bank (QNB).

The data showed that the price of gold fell from $3880.84000 per ounce recorded on Sunday.

It also indicated that other precious metals recorded weekly changes, with silver declining by 7.57% to $45.06000 per ounce compared to $48.75060 recorded early in the week. Platinum also went down by 8.36% to $1371.94000 per ounce compared to $1497.13000 recorded on Sunday.