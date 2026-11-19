MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's real estate trading volume exceeded QR 564 million during the week from November 8 to 12, according to the weekly bulletin issued by the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice.

The volume of real estate trading through registered sale contracts reached QR 505,761,779, while sales contracts for residential units totaled QR 58,792,172 during the same period, bringing the overall weekly trading volume to QR 564.553 million.

The properties traded included vacant lands, residential properties, apartment buildings, commercial and residential buildings, and residential units.

Sales activity was concentrated in the municipalities of Doha; Al Wakra; Al Wakrah; Umm Salal; Al Daayen; Al Khor and Al Thakhira; and Al Shamal as well as Lusail 69; The Pearl Island; Al Wukair; Al Kharayej; and Al Gharafa.

Real estate trading volume through registered sale contracts during the previous reporting week from November 01 to 05 exceeded QR 665.817 million.