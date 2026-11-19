Roamless Launches Roamless Business

The global connectivity company - serving well above two million travelers across 200+ destinations - builds momentum ahead of a planned Series B.

DOHA, QATAR, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Roamless, the global eSIM and connectivity company backed by Rasmal Ventures - Qatar's first institutionally backed investment firm - and building what it calls the world's first truly global mobile operator, today set out the next stage of its growth: the move from a consumer travel app into business connectivity. The company has launched Roamless for Business, its first dedicated B2B offering, alongside new Unlimited Data plans for consumers. Both launches have drawn high demand from day one, with a strong roster of companies already onboard Roamless for Business and travelers quickly taking up the new Unlimited plans. The launches come as Roamless builds toward a Series B round expected to close in the coming months.Founded in 2023, Roamless replaces the patchwork of local SIMs and roaming charges with a single global eSIM, delivered through one app and running on its own carrier-grade, cloud-based infrastructure rather than a resold marketplace. Travelers get mobile data, phone numbers, calls and SMS across more than 200 destinations, on a pay-as-you-go basis, paying only for the data they use, with credit that does not expire as long as the account stays active. The company now serves well above two million travelers, holds a 4.8 App Store rating, and has raised USD 20 million to date, including a USD 12 million Series A led by Rasmal Ventures with participation from Shorooq, Revo Capital, Endeavor Catalyst, Finberg and JIMCO.Roamless for Business is the company's first dedicated B2B offering, extending the same infrastructure that already serves millions of travelers to the companies that serve them - airlines, airports, travel platforms, financial institutions and super-apps - so their teams stay connected wherever they work and travel, on one global eSIM managed from one place. Since launch, Roamless for Business has onboarded a strong roster of companies and is seeing high inbound interest across travel, financial services and the wider enterprise market, giving the company a fast-growing B2B pipeline from day one.“Every airline, airport, bank and travel app is now expected to keep its customers connected the moment they land,” said Gazioglu.“Roamless for Business lets them do that on our robust network, instead of stitching together local SIMs: the same connectivity that already serves well above two million travelers, now built for businesses and their teams.”Roamless's Unlimited sits alongside Roamless's signature pay-as-you-go data, so travelers can choose between paying only for what they use or one fixed price for unlimited data - removing the“gigabyte math” that makes most travel data confusing. The plans are available across Roamless's destinations, and the company publishes exactly what is included, and any fair-use terms, before purchase. Early uptake has been strong, with the plans quickly becoming one of the popular options to buy data on Roamless.“Travelers don't want to calculate gigabytes on holiday, they want one price, no surprises, and to get on with their trip,” said Ali Gazioglu, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Roamless.“You pick where and how long, pay once, and stay connected.”The strong response to both launches marks a step change for Roamless, which has grown rapidly over the past years and is now scaling its network and commercial footprint across consumer and business markets. The company is preparing its next phase of growth and expects to close a Series B in the coming months, with a dedicated announcement to follow once the round is complete.For Rasmal Ventures, which led the Series A, the expansion into B2B is the thesis playing out.“We backed Roamless because it is building real infrastructure - its own network - rather than reselling someone else's, and solving a problem every traveler has,” said Soumaya Ben Beya Dridje, Partner at Rasmal Ventures.“Moving into B2B is the natural next step: the same connectivity layer, now serving the companies and teams that regularly travel for business. That is exactly the kind of company we are built to back - real technology, real customers, and a clear path to global scale.”About RoamlessRoamless is a global eSIM and connectivity company, founded in 2023, on a mission to build the world's first truly global mobile operator. Through a single app and one global eSIM running on its own carrier-grade infrastructure, Roamless gives travelers mobile data, phone numbers, calls and SMS across 200+ destinations, with pay-as-you-go data and credit that does not expire. It serves well above two million travelers and is backed by institutional investors across EMEA and the US, including Rasmal Ventures, Shorooq, Revo Capital and Endeavor Catalyst, among others.About Rasmal VenturesRasmal Ventures is Qatar's first institutionally backed investment firm, trusted by sovereign wealth funds including the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA). Investing across MENA, Türkiye and Asia, Rasmal connects Gulf capital and market access with high-growth founders, validating Gulf market access before committing capital. Its partners have previously delivered a 5x fund return and advised some of the region's most significant technology exits, including Careem and Snoonu.Media ContactNarrative One - Communications Partner to Rasmal VenturesTarek Fouad, Founder & CEO... · n1comms

TAREK AHMED

Narrative One

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Rasmal Ventures-Backed Roamless Expands Beyond the Traveler: Launches 'Roamless for Business' and Unlimited Data Plans News Provided By Narrative One November 19, 2026, 06:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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