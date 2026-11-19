MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ), a go-to platform for big investing ideas including renewable energy stocks, issues a news and trading alert on the battery storage market opportunity in Japan, featuringKULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR ), a developer of safe, high-power energy systems that enable physical AI across energy storage, autonomous systems, space and other mission-critical applications.

According toMarketsand Markets, "The Japan Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Market was valued at $2090 Million in 2025 and projected to reach to $4250 Million by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate of 15.2%. Japan's Battery Energy Storage System market is positioned for sustained growth through 2030, supported by the nation's ambitious renewable energy expansion and grid modernization initiatives."

Japan's Battery Energy Storage System market is dominated by domestic players Panasonic (6752), GS Yuasa (6674), Sumitomo (8053) and PowerX (485A), all listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, but international participation is rising and some US-listed stocks have also managed to get a piece of the growing market.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR )just announced it received a new $14.8 million purchase order in the fourth quarter 2026 for its KULR ONE Max (K1M) energy storage platform supporting power-as-a-service battery energy storage deployments in Japan. KULR expects to ship $6.2 million of the new order before the end of this year, with the remaining $8.6 million expected in 2027.

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From the news:

Expanding KULR ONE Max in Japan's Growing Energy Storage Market

Japan's open power market, one of the most advanced in the world, is creating significant opportunities for distributed battery energy storage systems, delivered as power-as-a-service, that can store electricity when demand is low, release power when needed, and help maintain grid stability. These market dynamics are driving demand for safe, reliable energy storage solutions such as KULR ONE Max.

KULR ONE Max is designed for high-capacity storage applications where safety, reliability and operational visibility are essential. KULR combines battery safety engineering and thermal management with state-of-health and state-of-safety monitoring, scalable battery architecture, and lifecycle data that can support uptime, preventative maintenance, warranty management and asset life.

Focused on Execution and Building a Scalable Energy Storage Business

This order comes as KULR focuses each of its businesses on customer demand, production and delivery execution, and operational efficiency.

Full news

kulr-secures-new-14-8-million-purchase-order-for-kulr-one-max-energy-storage-systems/

In April 2026, Energy Vault (NYSE: NRGV )announced its formal entry into the Japanese market through a binding agreement to acquire a pipeline of BESS projects from a leading domestic energy storage developer. The transaction includes the integration of an established team of local energy experts and the acquisition of a high-quality, 850 MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) development portfolio, positioning Energy Vault to capitalize on one of the fastest growing and structurally-advantaged energy storage markets among developed economies.

From the news:

The acquired portfolio consists of 350 MW of advanced-stage BESS projects targeted to commence construction in H2 2027 and reach commercial operations beginning in H2 2028. The portfolio also includes 500 MW of early-stage BESS projects, providing a robust, multi-year growth pipeline that positions Energy Vault for long-term leadership in the Japanese energy storage market.

This acquisition establishes Energy Vault's immediate presence in Japan, directly capitalizing on a uniquely attractive market driven by increasing grid constraints, rapid renewable penetration, and a projected 50%+ CAGR in BESS capacity. A critical component of this entry strategy is the onboarding of the local development team into Energy Vault, securing invaluable on-the-ground expertise in Japanese land rights, complex permitting, and utility interconnections. By combining this local development savvy and execution capability with our global integration, supply chain and asset ownership expertise, Energy Vault is uniquely positioned to support Japan's 2050 carbon-neutral goals while delivering diversified returns across the country's highly attractive wholesale arbitrage, capacity, and balancing markets.

The Japanese energy market is undergoing a fundamental structural shift toward "revenue stacking," where BESS assets are increasingly required to generate diversified yields from wholesale arbitrage, capacity markets, and critical balancing services to ensure system stability. To meet these specific market dynamics, which demand exceptionally high energy density and stringent safety profiles, Energy Vault intends to leverage its technology-agnostic approach. This includes deploying its B-VAULT(TM) AC Technology Platform and integrating alternative chemistries, building upon the Company's recently announced partnership with Peak Energy to commercialize next-generation sodium-ion battery technology.

Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA ) Megapack systems are being deployed in multiple Japanese projects. The company secured its first Japanese contract in 2021 to supply a Battery Power Park project in Hokkaido designed to participate in electricity markets and support grid stability. Deployment has accelerated since then. In mid-November 2026, a roughly 30 MW / 125 MWh Megapack system co-located with a 39 MW solar plant in Oita (Kyushu) entered commercial operation for Sonnedix and Osaka Gas, with Toshiba handling EPC. Around December 2025, Helios brought online a 50 MW / 104 MWh standalone merchant project in Sapporo (Hokkaido) using Megapack 2XL units. Eku Energy is also deploying 32 Megapack 2 XL units at its Hirohara project in Miyazaki (approximately 30 MW / 120 MWh) under a long-term tolling agreement. Looking ahead, Tesla is supplying Megapacks for a large Orix project in Shiga Prefecture with about 548 MWh of capacity, targeting operation as early as 2027. These projects demonstrate Tesla's role as a preferred hardware supplier as Japan expands storage to integrate renewables and strengthen the grid.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ: FLNC ) announced in 2025 that it expanded its presence in the Asia-Pacific region, opening a local office in Japan to further engage in the country's growing energy storage market.

From the news:

Japan is targeting a 46% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, with a goal of 40-50% power supply from renewable energy by 2040, roughly doubling the 22.9% share in the 2023 fiscal year, and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. Energy storage is expected to play a critical role in stabilizing the grid and integrating more renewable energy sources into the power mix.

Summary/conclusion

As Japan scales battery storage to meet its renewable and grid goals, US-listed companies are gaining traction alongside the domestic leaders. KULR is converting orders into revenue with its KULR ONE Max platform, Energy Vault has secured a substantial development pipeline, Tesla continues to expand its Megapack deployments and Fluence is building a local presence across both hardware and optimization software. These developments highlight the growing opportunities for international players in one of the more attractive developed-market BESS markets.

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