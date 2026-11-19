The comments from Nigel Green come as the Claude creator gets ready to start trading today.

Anthropic priced its shares at $83 on Wednesday, above the $70 to $78 range it had set only a week earlier.

Strong demand let the company sell around 980 million shares, up from the 825 million it first planned, raising $81.3bn.

No company has raised more at the moment of listing. The deal values Anthropic at around $1.5tn on a fully diluted basis.

A group of tech giants has also agreed to invest a further $26bn at the IPO price, which takes the money committed to Anthropic stock this week above $107bn.

The deal comes in the busiest year for US flotations on record. According to industry data, 123 deals raised $149bn by mid-November, ahead of the $142.4bn raised in the whole of 2021. Anthropic alone lifts the 2026 total past $230bn.

The leading US tech index's new fast entry rules add to the pressure.

Under these rules, a newly listed company big enough to rank among the index's 40 largest members can join after as few as 15 trading days. At Anthropic's size, it's likely to qualify before the end of the year.

More stock is also on the way. Underwriters hold an option to buy additional shares in the coming weeks, and lock-ups on staff and early backers will eventually release more.

Conditions were already testing the sector. The US Federal Reserve raised rates in September for the first time since 2023, which made debt more expensive for data centre developers and neoclouds.

AI stocks have also had to absorb a backlash at the midterms and a leadership upheaval at the world's most valuable chipmaker.

Even so, Nigel Green believes the squeeze is likely to be sharp and short.

He expects smaller growth companies and businesses that listed earlier this year to feel the most pressure in the meantime.

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