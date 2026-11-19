MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire), a leader in mining investing news and home of theExploring Mining Podcast, issues market commentary from Aamir Iqbal, a market analyst that publishes the Daily Gold Trading Report.

Gold crashed 2.7% on Wednesday through the $3,800 round number to a fresh 14-month low near $3,742, and is trading near $3,747 this morning. The bias is Strongly Bearish, with $3,800 as the line in the sand.

Thursday's session is open and gold is trading near $3,747, just below Wednesday's close at $3,753.42, after crashing 2.7% on Wednesday through the $3,800 round number to $3,742, a fresh 14-month low. The TradingView 1-hour snapshot printed $3,746.85 and the 30-minute snapshot printed $3,747.53 at 07:08 to 07:09 PKT, both with a fully visible price axis.

The intraday map

The map for today is drawn from this morning's session and the week's structure. Resistance stacks at $3,890 (R4), the November 17 high and the last failed rally top, then $3,857 (R3), the November 18 high, $3,832 (R2), the November 16 low, and $3,800 (R1), the broken round number and the line in the sand for the bias. The pivot sits at $3,747, this morning's live spot at the TradingView snapshot. Below, $3,746 (S1) sits one dollar under the pivot, $3,742 (S2) is Wednesday's intraday low, $3,700 (S3) is round-number support below Wednesday's low, and $3,670 (S4) is the lower end of the next support zone. The bias is Strongly Bearish: the slide is seven sessions old, it broke Monday's low, the $3,800 round number and the 14-month low in one session, and gold trades below the 50-day average near $4,072 and the 200-day average near $4,261. A sustained hourly close back above $3,800 flips the bias to Bearish toward $3,832; a sustained hourly close below $3,742 opens $3,700, then $3,670.

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Why the macro tape turned

The Federal Reserve holds its policy rate at 3.75% to 4.00%, and the next decision is due December 9. The October inflation report hardened the hike case decisively: headline CPI rose 0.4% in October against 0.3% expected, after 0.6% in September, and core CPI rose 0.3% against 0.2% expected, a third straight upside surprise. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said rates may need to rise by 100 basis points or more, or see an immediate half-point adjustment, St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem said several more hikes, possibly up to four, may be needed, and New York Fed President John Williams said more tightening looks likely. Markets are assigning about a 96% probability to a 25 basis point December hike and about a 70% probability to another hike in January, and traders are fully pricing a hike in December with another in March 2027. The October jobs report also stays in the picture: payrolls up 165,000 against about 65,000 expected, unemployment down to 4.1% from 4.2%. This week brings the minutes of the October policy meeting today, weekly jobless claims today, and the University of Michigan consumer sentiment and inflation expectations readings on Friday.

The 10-year Treasury yield is holding near 5.07% to 5.12%, above the 5.00% threshold for a third week, with the 2-year near 4.83% and the 30-year near 5.47%, and the 10-year real yield near 2.86%. Holding non-yielding gold while the 10-year pays above 5% carries a real opportunity cost, and that cost jumped with the hot October CPI print and has stayed high since. The dollar index sits near 103.86, its highest since April 2025, after rising for a sixth consecutive session into Wednesday. Gold fell against that dollar strength again on Wednesday, and silver fell with it. Central banks remain the structural counterweight: the World Gold Council reports central banks added 321 tonnes of gold in the third quarter of 2026, up 42% from a year earlier, bringing purchases for the year to 675 tonnes through September.

Crude oil is mixed after giving back some of its war premium. Brent is near $92.53 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate near $84.77, after Brent had traded near $95.89 earlier in the week. The driver is the Strait of Hormuz: Iranian mines, US Navy escorts, drone attacks on tankers and a formal US blockade of Iranian ports have cut transit volumes to a fraction of pre-crisis levels, and Brent is up around 40% so far this year. Fresh tanker incidents continue to underline the risk to Middle East exports: two attacks on tankers transiting the strait were reported on Monday, Iran said its drones hit a US radar base in Bahrain on Tuesday, and a third US carrier has arrived off Iran, while President Trump said the United States does not need a deal with Iran, tempering hopes for a swift resolution. Higher oil feeds inflation expectations and the case for another Fed hike, which pressures gold, while a fresh Hormuz incident can push oil and gold up together on the haven bid.

What to watch today

Today brings the minutes of the Fed's October policy meeting, the week's key policy read, plus weekly jobless claims, while Fed speakers continue through the week and the University of Michigan consumer sentiment and inflation expectations readings close the week on Friday. It is a day for watching whether the $3,742 Wednesday low holds or gives way.

Wednesday's close: gold ended Wednesday at $3,753.42, down about 2.6% on the day, after touching $3,742, its lowest since September 2025, and spot is trading near $3,747 this morning The break that matters: gold sliced through $3,844 and $3,832 and the $3,800 round number in a single session, and every rally since November 12 has stopped lower than the last The Fed picture: markets price about a 96% chance of a 25 basis point December hike and about a 70% chance of another hike in January, after Fed Governor Waller said rates may need to rise by 100 basis points or more, or see an immediate half-point adjustment, St. Louis Fed President Musalem said several more hikes, possibly up to four, may be needed, and New York Fed President Williams said more tightening looks likely Yields and the dollar: the 10-year Treasury yield is holding near 5.07% to 5.12%, above the 5.00% threshold, and the dollar index sits near 103.86, its highest since April 2025 Oil mixed: Brent is near $92.53 a barrel and WTI near $84.77 as rising US inventories offset fresh tanker incidents in the Strait of Hormuz, where two attacks were reported on Monday and Iran said its drones hit a US radar base in Bahrain on Tuesday Nvidia beat, gold fell anyway: Nvidia reported third-quarter revenue of $115.8 billion after the close, its first quarter above $100 billion, with strong fourth-quarter guidance, lifting its shares 2% to 4% in after-hours trading, but gold kept sliding, which shows the metal is trading the dollar and the rate path, not the equity tape Bullish trigger: the FOMC minutes read dovish, claims come in soft, or a fresh Hormuz headline revives the haven bid, with a sustained hourly close above $3,800 (R1) as the trigger and $3,832 (R2), then $3,857 (R3), as targets Bearish trigger: the minutes confirm a split committee leaning hawkish, or strong claims keep the pressure on, with a sustained hourly close below $3,742 (S2) as the trigger and $3,700 (S3), then $3,670 (S4), as targets

About the author: I'm Aamir Iqbal, a market analyst. I publish the Daily Gold Trading Report, a professional daily XAU/USD report with exact intraday levels, annotated charts, and full macro coverage, at substack.

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