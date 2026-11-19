MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ), a go-to platform for big investing ideas including mining and precious metals stocks, features a gold market analysis article from Przemyslaw K. Radomski, CFA.

On October 29, I wrote that when gold falls on supportive news, the sellers are in control. Gold is about $300 lower now.

At the moment of writing these words, December gold futures trade near $3,720, after moving down to $3,694.50 overnight, their lowest level since September 2, 2025. Silver futures trade near $45, and the GDXJ, the ETF forjunior mining stocks, closed at $90.07 on Wednesday, its lowest close since November 2025. Meanwhile, the stock futures are higher ahead of the debut of Anthropic, whose IPO is the biggest on record.

The rule about the sellers works in the stock market too, and Wednesday showed it.

AdvertisementStocks Ignored the Best News of the Week

On October 29, when December gold futures traded near $4,033, I wrote: "When gold falls on a day that should support it, the sellers are in control. In my view, this is bearish information." Since then, gold has declined by about 8 percent.

On Wednesday, stocks had every reason to rally. Nvidia's revenue rose 103 percent from a year earlier and beat expectations, Target and Lowe's beat expectations as well, oil fell, and the 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 5.06 percent. The S&P 500 fell anyway. It lost 0.23 percent, to 7,323.63, its fifth decline in a row and its lowest close since July 29. The sellers are in control of stocks too, and this matters forthe stock market's relationship with gold, because the miners are stocks as well.

It's also notable that the S&P 500 isn't soaring from its lows the way it did before. In late July, it gained 1.66 percent on the day after its July 29 close. In early November, it soared on the third day: after the lows of November 5 and 6, it gained 2.35 percent on November 9. This morning, the S&P 500 futures are up about 1.2 percent, which isn't much after five declines in a row.

Tech stocks are holding up better. On Wednesday, the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.42 percent, while the S&P 500 lost 0.23 percent, and this morning, the Nasdaq 100 futures are up about 2 percent. In my view, this could be based on the hype around Anthropic's IPO, and it could be overstated.

That hype deserves a closer look, because hyped listings have a track record.

What Hyped Listings Have Told Us About Tops

On Wednesday evening, Anthropic priced its IPO at $83 per share, above the $70-78 range, at a valuation of about $1.5 trillion on a fully diluted basis. Its shares start trading on Nasdaq today, under the ticker ANT.

SpaceX is the freshest example of what came next in such cases. It priced its IPO at $135 on June 11 and reached $225.64 on June 16, its third day of trading. That was the top. By mid-July, SpaceX traded below its IPO price, and on Wednesday, it closed at $143.50, about 36 percent below the June high.

Silver did the same in 2006, when the first big silver ETF was launched. The iShares Silver Trust (SLV) started trading on April 28, 2006. Silver kept rallying for less than two weeks, and the gain was less than 20 percent. It topped on May 11, and within about a month, it fell about 35 percent.

There are more examples. Palm's IPO in March 2000 came 6 trading days before the Nasdaq's record close at the peak of thedot-com bubble, and the index then lost 78 percent. Rivian's IPO in November 2021 came 7 trading days before the Nasdaq's record close of that cycle.

Not every hyped listing marks the top of the entire market. After SpaceX's IPO, the Nasdaq Composite kept rising until its October 6 record. Anthropic, though, is listing into a market that's already falling: the Nasdaq 100 closed on Wednesday about 13 percent below its October 6 record, and Nvidia closed at its lowest level since June 2025 despite beating expectations.

Why Hyped Listings Tend to Come Near Tops

There are three reasons. The first is new supply. Anthropic's IPO and private placement brought $107.3 billion of new shares to the market, five months after SpaceX's $75 billion IPO set the previous record, and to buy the new shares, many investors sell other stocks. The second is that insiders choose when to sell. Companies and their early investors go public when buyers are willing to pay the most, which is why IPOs cluster after strong markets. The third is that nobody might be left to buy. Those who want the hyped stock buy it in the first days, and after that, the sellers take over.

In my view, this IPO might be happening at the peak of the AI hype or right after it peaked, and it could be the final moment when the enthusiasm peaks. Anthropic's valuation of about $1.5 trillion is up from $965 billion in its private funding round in May. It might not be realistic, and investors might realize that and sell the stock, even though AI technology is revolutionary.

If that happens, the miners are likely to feel it first.

Why the Miners Fall Harder

When stocks decline, the mining stocks tend to fall more than gold, because investors sell them as stocks first and as gold proxies second. On Wednesday, the GDXJ fell 6.02 percent, almost twice as much as gold, on a day when the S&P 500 lost only 0.23 percent.

On October 26, after gold slipped below $4,000, I wrote: "Until the miners start rising on gold's down days, or at least falling less than gold, I think the decline in the sector has further to go." Since then, the GDXJ has lost about 9 percent, and gold about 7 percent. The miners are still falling more than gold, and on Wednesday, the GDXJ broke down to new 2026 lows, also in terms of the closing prices.

Gold itself reached an important level overnight.

Gold Reaches Its Declining Support Line

On September 10, when gold traded near $4,400, I wrote that a daily close below the neckline of gold'shead-and-shoulders top, then near $4,320, "would complete the formation with its target below $4,000." Since then, gold has declined by about 15 percent.

Now, gold moved down to its declining support line, and suchgold support levels often slow a decline, so a pause is possible here, also in silver and the mining stocks.

One of my Gold Trading Alerts subscribers asked in the comments whether I expect any rally attempts before gold reaches about $3,500. It's a good question, and I'm happy to answer it here as well. In short, a pause is possible here, but I don't expect a meaningful rally before the next leg lower. In April 2013, no consolidation followed the breakdown: gold crashed 10.8 percent to its April 16 low, and the 12.6 percent correction came only after that. In my view, a sizablegold price correction is more likely to start from lower prices than from current prices. On a side note, I just updated my final downside target for gold - $3,500 is just the first one.

Before I sum up, there's one more thing worth celebrating today.

Happy International Men's Day

Today, November 19, is International Men's Day. Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh from Trinidad and Tobago first celebrated it in 1999, and it's now marked in more than 80 countries. The day celebrates the positive value that men bring to the world, their families and their communities, and this year's theme is "The Future Is Everyone."

To all the men reading this: Happy International Men's Day! I wish you good health, strength and plenty of time with the people who matter most to you. If there's a check-up that you've been postponing, today is a good day to book it. You are important. And if that doesn't convince you, think of your body as a business asset - you don't want it to depreciate too fast... And to all the women reading this: thank you for celebrating with us.

Where This Leaves Us

The stock market ignored the best news of the week, and today, the biggest IPO on record debuts into a market that's already falling. Hyped listings have often come near tops, and when stocks decline, the miners tend to fall harder than gold. Gold reached its declining support line, so a pause is possible here, but in my view, gold is likely to decline to at least $3,500. In today's Gold Trading Alert, I also updated my long-term gold chart and my view on where this decline is most likely to end, and I described my plan for the next two trades.

When the last buyers are in, the hype ends, and the miners are usually the first to feel it.

Important note: the forecasts are up-to-date at the moment of their publication, we don't guarantee updating them for free readers. We will, however, keep our premium subscribers updated at all times.

Thank you for reading today's analysis - I appreciate that you took the time to dig deeper and that you read the entire piece. If you'd like to get more (and extra details not available to 99% investors), I invite you to stay updated with our free analyses -sign up for our free gold newsletter now.

Thank you.

Sincerely,

Przemyslaw K. Radomski, CFA

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