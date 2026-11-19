MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted go-to platform for big investing ideas, including AI stocks issues market commentary from Signicat's research.

New research fromSignicat shows that European consumers are open to AI supporting their decisions, but far less willing to hand over control. While 65% welcome AI assistance with tasks such as finding information, completing forms or exploring financial products, 69% are uncomfortable letting AI make purchases on their behalf. Only 19% would trust AI to make a small, low-value purchase, dropping to just 8% for a high-value one.

Advertisement

The findings of Signicat's research suggest that growing AI adoption should not be confused with a willingness to hand over control. When consumers were asked what would make them more comfortable with AI opening a financial product on their behalf, 39% of consumers pointed to keeping final approval, while 32% wanted the ability to override the AI at any point.

The push towards AI-assisted shopping is also taking place againtst a backdrop of rising identity fraud. Signicat's previous The Battle in the Dark research, including a dedicated analysis of the payments and fintech sector, found that 67% of payment and fintech companies had experienced an increase in identity fraud attempts, while 54% reported a rise in more successful attacks.

With account takeover the most commonly reported identity fraud tactic in the sector, AI is adding another layer to the threat: 71% of payment and fintech companies say it is already being used to conduct fraud against them.

As AI moves beyond helping consumers search and compare products to actually making purchases on their behalf, the challenge goes beyond what the technology can do. Retailers and financial providers also need to establish who is acting, what they are authorised to do, and when the consumer needs to approve.

Methodology

The survey was conducted among compliance/identity decision-makers and consumers in the following countries: Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, and the UK.

Consumers (n=4,050) comprised of a range of ages and genders: those who have applied for a financial product in the last 12 months and have a bank account in the country they reside in. Business leaders (n=450) comprised of managers and above responsible for digital customer onboarding, compliance and digital identity verification, from companies that develop and provide financial products or services or enable them to be offered through partnerships, platforms, or embedded arrangements.

The interviews were conducted online by Sapio Research in August 2026 using an email invitation and an online survey.

About Signicat

Signicat is a leader in digital identity, helping private and public organisations verify users' identities, authenticate access, and sign agreements with confidence. Founded in 2006, Signicat's Digital Identity Platform brings together identity proofing, authentication, electronic signing, and orchestration through a single integration. It supports the full digital identity journey from recognition and onboarding to login, consent, and legally binding contracts. More than 20,000 customers in 45 countries trust Signicat to reduce fraud, remove friction, and meet European and global regulatory requirements such as eIDAS, PSD2, AMLR, and the GDPR. The company serves high-trust sectors including financial services, insurance, telecommunications, and the public sector. Signicat actively contributes to shaping Europe's future digital identity ecosystem and participates in the EU Digital Identity Wallet Large-Scale Pilots, including WE BUILD, Aptitude, NOBID, and EWC, helping to define interoperability and standards.

In 2019, Signicat was acquired by leading private equity investor Nordic Capital. Today, Signicat employs over 530 people across 20 offices in 15 European countries. For further information, visit

Research AI and tech stocks at Investorideas free stock directory

Learn about becoming a featured AI stock

>