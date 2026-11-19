MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including AI and robotics stocks issues a news and trading alert for Anthropic (Nasdaq: ANT ) as the IPO debuts today with big gains for investors.

Today Anthropic, PBC priced its initial public offering of its Class A common stock at $83.00 per share. The offering consists of 980,000,000 shares of Class A common stock, 956,351,354 of which are being sold by Anthropic and 23,648,646 of which are being sold by certain selling stockholders. Anthropic will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.

The stock makes the Nasdaq top gainer list today and is trending on financial sites and social media as the much anticipated IPO commenced trading.

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Anthropic (Nasdaq: ANT ) is currently trading at 98.70 +15.70 (+18.92%) on volume of 435 Million shares, with a morning high of 114.99 as investor FOMO took charge.

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Anthropic (Nasdaq: ANT ) is an AI safety and research company and public benefit corporation that builds frontier AI systems that are reliable, interpretable, and steerable. Best known for its Claude family of AI models and assistants, the company focuses on putting safety at the forefront of AI development and deployment.

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