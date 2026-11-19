

New York, NY, November 19, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - When BOXABL Inc. (Nasdaq: BXBL ) completed its business combination with FG Merger II Corp. on July 17, the company's team, families and supporters packed the Nasdaq stage to celebrate. Four months later, BOXABL has reported its first full quarter as a public company, and it is the strongest sales quarter of its year. The North Las Vegas home manufacturer booked 209 net new Casita orders valued at $16.6 million in the third quarter, up from 43 orders in the second quarter. That is nearly a fivefold jump in three months, and it came from the kind of buyer BOXABL was built for: consumers ordering a finished, factory-built home online. The quarter in numbers * 209 net new orders worth $16.6 million, the best sales quarter of 2026.

* 163 consumer orders, the most of any quarter this year.

* Third-quarter revenue more than tripled to $578,000 from $186,000 a year earlier.

* Nine-month revenue more than quadrupled to $2.6 million, with 36 Casitas delivered to 13 customers.

* Nine-month net loss narrowed by roughly a third, to $35.9 million from $51.8 million. Because BOXABL recognizes revenue as each Casita is delivered, the third-quarter order book points to growth still ahead. Built like cars, delivered like packages BOXABL manufactures its homes on a production line in North Las Vegas, across 400,000 square feet of factory space in three buildings. The flagship Casita is a 361-square-foot studio with a full kitchen, bathroom and utilities that it built in the factory, folded for shipping on a standard truck and unfolded on site in under an hour. That repeatable, factory-controlled process is what lets BOXABL scale from single backyard homes to multi-unit projects. What comes next * A mortgage partner. After the quarter, BOXABL signed a letter of intent to form a joint venture with an institutional lending partner with more than $2 billion in assets under management. The planned mortgage loan company would offer loans to BOXABL customers, with service expected to begin in early 2027. * Bigger orders. A Native American tribe in Oklahoma ordered 20 Casitas valued at more than $875,000, with shipments scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter. BOXABL also holds a Commercial Modular Manufacturer license in California to pursue institutional customers. * New products. The Developer Series of stackable modules for townhomes and multifamily projects is available to developers ordering 100 or more units, the Baby Box home on wheels is open for pre-order, and a design configurator is expected in the first quarter of 2027. Watch the earnings call Watch the BOXABL Earnings Call at boxabl/prvideo. The bottom line BOXABL rang in its public-company era on the Nasdaq stage, and its first full quarter delivered: record consumer demand for the year, revenue more than tripling, a leaner bottom line and a financing partner on the way. The team that filled that stage is now building the next chapter, one factory-built home at a time. Follow BOXABL Investor Relations: boxabl/ir

BOXABL Earnings Call: boxabl/prvideo

X: @Boxabl

Instagram: @boxabl

