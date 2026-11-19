MENAFN - Gulf Times) Henry Nicholls scored an unbeaten 113 on Thursday as New Zealand overcame a brilliant return from India's Jasprit Bumrah to end the first day 243-5 in the first Test in Wellington.

Nicholls and Glenn Phillips, who was 94 not out, rescued New Zealand from 70-5 shortly after lunch, their 173-run partnership giving the hosts the honours on a testing opening day. They were made to fight through spells of relentless fast bowling from Bumrah, playing his first Test in almost a year.

The 32-year-old took the wicket of captain Tom Latham with the third ball of the innings after India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and ended with 3-52 from 17 overs. Outside of Bumrah, New Zealand's batsmen were barely troubled following a difficult opening session prompted by India captain Shubman Gill winning the toss and deciding to bowl.

Nicholls arrived at the crease on the fourth ball of the morning, defending stoutly and restricting the use of his favoured cut shot. The result was a composed and controlled hundred that relied on patience more than swashbuckling stroke play.

It was Nicholls' 12th Test hundred and his sixth at the Basin Reserve.

"You play at a venue like this and against a team like India, it's a special occasion," Nicholls said.

"For me it's just trying to enjoy that, get in the fight, assess what's in front of you and put us in a good position."

Nicholls found an able partner in Phillips, who walked to the crease shortly after lunch and immediately found his timing with powerful drives and deft cut shots. The pair blunted Bumrah after his three early wickets and cashed in on more wayward bowling from the other quicks, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj and Prasidh Krishna.

"He's great," Nicholls said of Phillips.

"The way he counter-attacks, the way he runs between the wickets, we gel quite well in that respect.

"I find whenever you bat with someone who's looking to put that much pressure on the bowlers, sometimes it can make your job a little easier."

Nicholls gave his first chance on 102, Devdutt Padikkal dropping the simplest of catches after a mistimed pull shot.

Brilliant Bumrah

Bumrah had left-hander Latham trying to leave only to see the ball swing back into his off stump. He then removed Daryl Mitchell after a sharp catch from Yashavsi Jaiswal at short leg, and added Tom Blundell to his ledger after lunch, caught at first slip.

He was the only bowler who hit consistently good lengths on a Basin Reserve wicket with ample grass that demanded fuller deliveries aimed at the stumps. Indian batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said the less experienced bowlers could learn from how Bumrah adjusted to New Zealand conditions.

"Not only with his line and length, but the amount of movement he gets, the way his bowl talks," Kotak said.

"We can learn from where Bumrah bowls and how he adjusts things and the skill he possesses."

New Zealand were 60-4 at lunch with Conway falling to Kamboj (1-57) as he edged a full ball to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. Rachin Ravindra and Nicholls combined for a 39-run partnership before Ravindra slashed at a short ball, edging to Pant for 15 of Deep (1-33).

BRIEF SCORES

New Zealand 243 for 5 (Nicholls 113*, Phillips 94*, Bumrah 3-52) vs India.

Nicholls Wellington NZ India