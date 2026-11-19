MENAFN - Gulf Times) Simon Harmer cleaned up the Bangladesh tail to help South Africa to a nine-wicket victory in the first Test at the Wanderers Stadium on Thursday, before it was revealed that the hosts will have to do without their captain Temba Bavuma for the rest of the series.

South African skipper Bavuma will miss the second Test against Bangladesh, which starts next Monday in Centurion, because of a calf injury that he suffered while batting during the first match of the two-Test series.

"It's frustrating," he told journalists at the end of day five. "I'm under the supervision of the medical team and in that rehab process now to get ready as soon as I can."

The win took South Africa to the top of the current World Test Championship table with six wins from their eight matches in the competition.

It was also Bavuma's 14th win in 16 Tests as captain - a record achieved by no other captain in Test history.

Off-spinner Harmer took six wickets for 51 runs as Bangladesh were bowled out for 168 after starting the final day on 100 for five.

South Africa needed just 12 runs to win but Bangladesh off-spinner Mehidy Hasan had first innings top-scorer Marques Ackerman caught at slip for a duck before it was achieved.

Looking ahead to the rest of South Africa's programme, which includes the second Test against Bangladesh, three home Tests against England and two away against Sri Lanka, Bavuma said: "The pressure is always there.

"I think the expectation is going to keep rising in terms of what we are trying to do as a team. How we try to deal with it is to stay internally focused."

Bavuma suffered a right calf strain which forced him to retire hurt on the third day. He resumed batting the next day but did not field during Bangladesh's second innings.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said scoring 400 in the first innings after deciding to bat first was a sign of the progress being made by the team, with the Wanderers pitch known for assisting the bowlers in the early stages.

"Normally we don't win the toss and bat in these kind of conditions. This is a big plus," he said.

Shanto added that Bangladesh's fast bowlers had performed well in recent years but it was disappointing that South Africa had been able to score 557 in their first innings.

"When you play against the world's best team you cannot make too many mistakes, especially with the ball. Too many no-balls and dropping catches cost us this match," said Shanto.

BRIEF SCORES: South Africa 557 (Ackerman 157, Rickelton 102, Mahmud 4-118) and 12 for 1 (Markram 8*, Mehidy 1-1) beat Bangladesh 400 (Hridoy 137, Litton 120, Rabada 5-70) and 168 (Litton 39, Harmer 6-51, Rabada 3-48) by 9 wickets.

Harmer Wanderers Stadium Bavuma