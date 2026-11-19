Lusail International Circuit (LIC) has announced that Egyptian singer and composer Ahmed Saad will take to the Lusail Live stage on Saturday, November 28 during the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix.

Known for his fresh pop and Arabic music, Saad is also a philanthropist dedicated to social causes and will bring a regional flavour to the race weekend.

Born in Cairo and raised in an artistic family, Saad graduated from a Higher Institute of Music in Egypt and began his professional music career in 2003 with the release of his debut album,“Ashki Le Meen”, which was well received by audiences across the Arab world.

In 2007, following a series of successful singles, he released his second album,“Waheshtini Oyounak”, which included hit tracks such as“Garhona”,“Kafaya Keda” and“Kol Leila”. His growing presence on music television channels and the popularity of his music videos further boosted his profile, and he has since released over 100 singles.

Described as a shining star of Egypt, Saad has captivated millions of music enthusiasts across the globe, with songs that have become anthems of love and passion. His music has earned him global recognition, including collaborations with international artists and a feature in the American TV series“Moon Knight”.

Saad's soulful vocals have evolved over the years, transitioning from country music to pop and ultimately to Khaliji, and he is widely recognised as a“musical king” with forays into genres including Arabic pop, Khaliji and Egyptian pop.

His releases include“Sayrina Ya Donia”,“El Eid”,“Wasa' Wasa”,“El Youm El Helw Da”, and“Aleiky Oyoun” with the latter alone garnering 227 million views. His 2022 super hit album smashed sales records and earned him millions of fans worldwide, further cementing his place in the music industry.

In the build up to the performance, Saturday at the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix will feature qualifying session, setting the grid for the Grand Prix on Sunday.

Fans attending the Grand Prix can catch Saad live with entry included across all three-day ticket categories. A three day general admission ticket at Lusail Hill priced at QR600, and three-day grandstand tickets are also available in the main grandstand (QR2,000), the north grandstand (QR1,500) and the Turn 2 and Turn 16 grandstands (QR1,000).

University students can enjoy 20% off (from QR480) and senior citizens aged 60 and above can enjoy 25% off (from QR750), with valid ID. Access to Saad's performance is included with all ticket types.

Limited hospitality tickets are also available with the F1 Experiences Champions Club. Tickets are selling fast for Qatar's biggest motorsport and entertainment event. Fans can secure their place by visiting lcsc.

Lusail International Circuit Ahmed Saad Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix 2026