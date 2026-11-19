MENAFN - Gulf Times) The inaugural edition of the 2026 Youth Games got underway on Wednesday evening. Organised by the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) in collaboration with the Qatar Shooting and Archery Association and the Qatar Padel Federation, under the slogan“Towards a Sporting Generation and a Promising Future.”

The competitions are being held at The Dome at Qatar Foundation and the Lusail Indoor Shooting Range, attracting a large number of young sporting talents aged between 12 and 17. The initiative reflects the QOC's commitment to investing in the potential of the next generation and nurturing young sporting talent.

The men's padel group-stage competition got underway at The Dome courts at Qatar Foundation, with 32 matches played across the under-14, under-16 and under-18 age categories.

Abdulrahman al-Mulla, Padel Competition Director at the 2026 Youth Games, said the Qatar Padel Federation attaches particular importance to the event, viewing it as a strategic opportunity to identify young talent and assess players' technical abilities. This will help discover promising players and integrate them into a comprehensive development program aimed at building a new generation capable of representing Qatari padel with distinction at the Doha 2030 Asian Games and other upcoming continental and international competitions.

blade-->





The Lusail Indoor Shooting Range hosted the 10m air pistol competitions for boys and girls under the age of 17.

The Lusail Indoor Shooting Range hosted the 10m air pistol competitions for boys and girls under the age of 17. The competitions saw ten shooters qualify for the boys' final, namely: Hassan Ali Sabri Mohamed Thabet, Nasser Mohammed Nasser Barman al-Rayashi, Ahmed Mohammed Mujtaba, Nasser Salah Mihdar Hussein Alkeldi, Yassein Hammad, Abdullah Hashem Thabit Abdullah al-Saadi, Essa Sultan Jassim al-Maadeed, Mohammed Edris Bin Ibrahim Souli, Mohammed Puthukkudi and Saeed Mubarak Ali al-Awami.

Meanwhile, the following ten shooters qualified for the girls' final: Joud Ali al-Kinani, Kady Ayman Saleh, Aljouri Salah Mihdar Hussain Alkeldi, Mashael Abdulmajid Abdulsamad Sheikh, Tasnim Boughogal, Lana Mohamed Abdelhamid Bahig, Aya Yusri al-Jahed, Wasayef Owaida Alhajri, Reem Faisal Almeer, and Fatima Nawaf Alhajri.

Masoud al-Athba, Shooting and Archery Competition Manager at the Youth Games, said athletes aged 12 to 17 are a key focus of Qatar's shooting development programme, receiving the support and training needed to join the Qatar senior national team and represent the country at the Doha 2030 Asian Games and future continental and international events.

He cited Rashid al-Athba, and Mohammed al-Rumaihi, who both started shooting at the age of 12, as role models. He added that the encouraging results achieved yesterday and today reflect the potential of young talents, with coaches and technical staff working to identify and develop promising athletes in pistol, rifle and archery.

Commenting on the occasion, Hind al-Ibrahim, Director of the 2026 Youth Games, said:“Today, we are turning into action one of the key pillars of the Qatar Olympic Committee's 2023–2030 Strategic Roadmap: promoting a sporting culture. This priority focuses on building stronger partnerships with parents to encourage young people to participate in sport, creating more opportunities for girls to engage in sporting activities, and increasing public attendance at sporting events.

“We hope the Youth Games will serve as an inspiring platform for young people to discover their potential, showcase their talents and strengthen their sporting and physical abilities through padel, shooting and archery. At the same time, we want the event to be about more than competition. It should bring people together, strengthen community ties and promote mutual respect, solidarity, tolerance and the true spirit of sportsmanship.”

Meanwhile, Najlaa al-Khayareen, Head of the Games' Marketing and Communications Committee said:“Our aim is to strengthen the position of this event as a platform that celebrates young talent, promotes sporting excellence and brings the community together, helping to shape a promising future for sport in Qatar. We are also grateful to our sponsors and supporting partners, whose valuable contributions are essential to the success of the Games and to creating a positive and supportive environment for participants.”

2026 Youth Games Qatar Olympic Committee