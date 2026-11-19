MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar struck twice in injury time to seal a dramatic victory over Panama and send the home fans into raptures in their opening match of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026, which kicked off at Aspire Zone on Thursday.

With the game appearing to be heading to a goalless draw, Qatar were awarded a late spot-kick after Stephen Dominguez stuck out a leg and brought down Dhiaddine Benyatla in his area. Taha Nassir calmly slotted away the resulting penalty.

The hosts then sealed the victory in the 95th minute when Abdoulaye Ndiaye broke clear over the Panama defence and rifled the ball into the net.

Qatar coach Alvaro Mejia was pleased with the victory.“This is something we have to celebrate. I hope this gives us a little bit of confidence to continue growing in the tournament. We know the games are going to be very tough. It's very good for the kids coming here as fans to see the national team win the game. It's good news for everyone here in Qatar.”

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Aspire Zone Competition Complex is lit up as Qatar and Panama players line up before their match.

This is the second of five consecutive editions of the FIFA U-17 World Cup that Qatar will host through to 2029. A total of 104 matches will be played by 48 teams. Most matches will take place at the Competition Complex in Aspire Zone, with the final to be played at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on December 13.

In another Group A match, a strong second half propelled Greece past ten-man Egypt. Daniel Tamer's sending-off midway through the first half tilted things towards the Greeks, and Konstantinos Souvlatzis would break the deadlock, followed by a second through Konstantinos Karangelis. Ziad Souidi pulled a goal back for Egypt but Greece would hang on.

Souvlatzis said: "It was the best game I ever played atmosphere-wise and I hope to repeat it. All goals are dedicated to my family. Today only the win matters and I hope to continue like this."

In Group B, Jhon Guerrero's first-half strike proved enough for Ecuador to eke past New Caledonia. It was one-way traffic for much of the contest and the Oceanians' resistance was eventually broken when Guerrero played a one-two with Holger Quintero and side-footed home. It could have been more for the South Americans, but New Caledonia goalkeeper Sylvain Ipeze pulled off a string of fine saves to keep the score down.

Classy South Korea proved too strong for Uganda. Kim Jiho gave the Koreans an early lead, blasting a shot beyond goalkeeper Ashraf Lukyamuzi. Uganda, backed by a passionate following, battled hard and Isima Magala almost levelled. South Korea always looked a threat, though, and doubled their advantage when a Nam Ian shot deflected in off Uganda defender Mujad Mbalire. Kim Jiwoo then curled in a fine third to complete the scoring.

Kim Jiho said:“It was our first World Cup match, so all the players were nervous, but we were able to get the win because we played together as one team, united in our determination."

In Group C, Alirio Cuna scored a brilliant brace as Mozambique celebrated their debut at the U-17 showpiece with a comprehensive victory over Denmark.

Khezane got the African side up and running in just the fourth minute with a powerful low drive. Cuna found space between two Denmark defenders to double their tally before opportunistically firing home a rebound after Nhampule Junior's effort struck the woodwork. Substitute Mubai sealed a day to remember for magnificent Mozambique in injury time.

Meanwile, Akol Akon led the way as Australia beat Argentina 2-0. The Aussies held firm against the Argentinian pressure thanks to goalkeeper Charlie Wilson-Papps and then landed a big blow when Akon's cross was diverted into net by Alvaro Guich. Akon wasn't done and doubled the lead by rounding Valentin Reigia and finishing, capping a dream opener.

A Loan Merrifield double helped France open their campaign in perfect fashion in Group D match. France's No. 11 reacted quickest in the box to rifle a Firmin Thetiot cutback home, before doubling his money with a cool finish after being put through by Aly Traore. Half-time arrival Seydou Konate then crossed for fellow substitute Noha Tiehi to extend their lead. Macenat Prophete stole in to net late on for Haiti, but it was merely a consolation.

Meanwhile, substitute Facundo Rodriguez scored a late long-range winner as Uruguay twice came from behind to defeat Saudi Arabia. Faris Bushaqraa scored the first of two penalties after Zaid Alburi's shirt was pulled, but Pablo Barreiro levelled with a shot from the edge of the box.

Barreiro was penalised for bringing down Abdullah al-Dawsari, with Bushaqraa again making no mistake, before taking the corner which Jawad Alhashemalsayed could only deflect into his own net.

Qatar football Panama FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026 Aspire Zone