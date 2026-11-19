MENAFN - Gulf Times) Msheireb is positioning its downtown district as a testing ground for innovation, bringing entrepreneurs and investors together while preparing winning sustainability ideas for real-world trials across the city next year.

The role of Msheireb Downtown Doha as a meeting point for technology, sustainability and entrepreneurship came into focus at Downtown Tech, held at Barahat Msheireb on Tuesday.

Organised by Msheireb Properties in co-operation with Inc Arabia, the event brought together entrepreneurs and innovators working across the technology and sustainability sectors, with discussions centred on supporting startups and turning new ideas into practical solutions.

Speaking to Gulf Times during the event, Noura Abdulaziz al-Qubaisi, acting senior director of Corporate Communications at Msheireb Properties, said Downtown Tech was designed to bring different parts of the innovation ecosystem into the same space.

The event featured programmes, activities and panel discussions, with the Azal Innovation Programme among its key components.“Such initiatives reaffirm Msheireb's role as an environment that brings together people with ideas and investors,” al-Qubaisi said.

She added that the aim was to create opportunities for those ideas to move beyond discussion.

The final proposals shortlisted through Azal, organised by Doha Design District under the umbrella of Msheireb Properties, were presented as part of the programme, with the winning project set to be announced following the event.

The selected proposals are expected to move into a further stage, with plans to test the winning ideas within Msheireb in 2027.

Al-Qubaisi said that practical element was an important part of the programme.

The initiative, she explained, provides“an opportunity to transform these solutions into practical solutions that contribute to improving quality of life”.

For Msheireb Properties, the event also reflects a broader effort to position the district as more than a venue for conferences and discussions. By connecting startups, entrepreneurs, investors and creative thinkers, organisers hope to create a setting where ideas can be developed, challenged and eventually applied within the urban environment.

Al-Qubaisi said Downtown Tech also reinforces Msheireb's wider focus on sustainability and innovation within a contemporary city setting.

The combination of panel discussions, startup engagement and the Azal programme gave participants an opportunity to examine how technology can respond to real urban challenges while giving emerging innovators access to potential partners and investors.

With the winning Azal proposals expected to be tested in Msheireb next year, the programme is also creating a visible pathway from concept to implementation.

Msheireb Downtown Tech sustainability Azal Innovation Programme