MENAFN - Gulf Times) Heralding Qatar as an international destination for art and culture and affirming Doha as the cultural hub of the region and beyond, Doha Film Festival (DFF) 2026 is set to begin today bringing together filmmakers, actors, industry professionals and cinema enthusiasts from Qatar and around the world for over a week of film screenings and cultural activities.

Organised by the Doha Film Institute (DFI), the festival will run until November 27, showcasing a diverse selection of international, Arab and Gulf cinema, with a focus on original storytelling, cultural exchange and emerging filmmaking talent.

The festival will screen 104 films from 60 countries including 17 World Premieres and 48 Middle East and North Africa Premieres. It also includes 11 DFI supported films and seven by women filmmakers.

The programme will feature several high-profile gala and special screenings, including James Gray's Paper Tiger, Rami Kodeih's Furies, Jeffrey Walker's Fing!, Bruno Dumont's Red Rocks and Ginevra Elkann's The Roses of Marrakech.

The festival will open with The Station (Al Mahattah), the award-winning debut feature by Yemeni-Scottish filmmaker Sara Ishaq. Making its Middle East and North Africa premiere, the film is set inside a women-only petrol station in war-torn Yemen, where women find a rare place of safety and solidarity amid the surrounding conflict.

The film explores themes of resilience, sisterhood and human connection, reflecting the festival's commitment to bringing underrepresented stories to international audiences.

Over the festival, audiences can look forward to a dynamic lineup of world premieres, regional debuts, talks and discussions, industry sessions, youth programmes, music performances, Geekdom and other community initiatives across Doha.

With prizes totaling over $300,000, DFF 2026 features four main competition sections; International Feature Film Competition, International Short Film Competition, Made in Qatar Competition, the Ajyal Film Competition for youth aged 16-25 and the newly launched Cinema Alkhaleej programme honouring stories from across the Gulf.

Fatma Hassan Alremaihi, CEO of Doha Film Institute and Festival Director of DFF, said:“Cinema carries voices across borders and builds bridges where distance and difference might otherwise keep us apart. Doha Film Festival is a home for filmmakers who defy convention and reveal the full potential of independent cinema. As we begin this new chapter, we remain committed to championing stories of our shared humanity – stories that nurture empathy and deepen understanding. Opening with Sara Ishaq's The Station sets the tone for a programme that spans urgent documentaries, homegrown Qatari narratives, cherished classics and inclusive screenings. Together, they create a vibrant space where curiosity, discovery and the power of storytelling bring together audiences of all tastes.”

The festival will welcome several special guests this year including filmmakers, artists and activists, whose work has inspired audiences all over the world. They include: Taim Hasan, Nandita Das, Naomi Kawase, Adam Bessa, Dora Bouchouch, Gianfranco Rosi, Kamal Aljafari, Sara Ishaq, Nadia Eliewat, Abeer Mohammed, Randa Mohammed, Fatima Muthanna, Ali Elrabi, Adil Hussain, Neha Dhupia, Jim Carter, James Gray, Daniele Rugo, Farah Nabulsi, William Parry, Hisham Fqih, Haya Alghanim, Muzna al-Musafer, Ahd Kamel among others.

As part of the festival, public screenings, events, and activities will be hosted across several locations, while Katara Cultural Village, Msheireb Downtown Doha, the Museum of Islamic Art and MIA Park will serve as primary venues.

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