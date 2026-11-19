MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Transforming Specialty Care, One Patient at a Time

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sevaro Health today introduced a new brand identity and redesigned website, reflecting its growth from a telestroke-focused company into a physician-led partner for specialty care beyond neurology. The change marks the company's next chapter and its continued mission: connecting the right patient to the right specialist at the right time.

Why Sevaro Is Evolving

Founded in 2019, Sevaro began with a simple belief that access to neurological care should not depend on where a patient lives. The company set out to address a challenge facing many hospitals, particularly those in smaller communities: connecting patients and care teams with a neurologist when every minute matters.

Since then, Sevaro has grown well beyond its roots in telestroke and neurology. Today, it brings together physicians, its purpose-built Synapse AI technology, and hospital partnerships to support care across the patient journey, from the emergency department to inpatient management to outpatient care. The previous identity reflected where Sevaro started. The new one reflects where it is going.

The Idea Behind the Dots

The new Sevaro logo is made of 45 dots, each one a person or connection behind the company's work. The idea draws on a favorite observation of Sevaro's founder, from Steve Jobs:“You can't connect the dots looking forward; you can only connect them looking backwards. So you have to trust that the dots will somehow connect in your future.”

“When I started this company, I couldn't see how the dots would connect. I just believed they would, because when great people align around a mission, nothing can stop them,” said Dr. Rajiv Narula, Founder and CEO of Sevaro Health.“Everyone here is a dot. Our new brand reflects how far we have come, and more importantly, what has always mattered to us: the people behind every moment of care.”











Technology at the Center of Care

Behind the people is the technology that connects them. Synapse AI is the engine behind Sevaro's clinical interactions, helping match each patient with the right specialist and keep care teams connected. It is designed to connect hospital teams to Sevaro's clinicians in under 45 seconds, a number that also echoes the 45 dots in the new logo.

Synapse supports hospital teams with streamlined clinical workflows, AI-enabled documentation, integrated communication, and actionable analytics that give greater visibility into clinical performance and operational outcomes. It is designed to integrate into existing hospital workflows, so care teams can work the way they already do.

What's Staying the Same

Sevaro's values and mission are unchanged. The name comes from Seva Karo, a Sanskrit phrase meaning“to serve,” and that spirit of selfless service continues to shape how the team works with hospital partners, with one another, and with patients and families during some of their most difficult moments. The new brand gives those values a clearer expression.

Expanding Access in Rural and Underserved Communities

Expanding access has been central to Sevaro's mission from the start, and that commitment extends beyond the care the company delivers. Sevaro is affiliated with the National Specialty Care Access Coalition (NSCAC), a group working to improve access to specialty care in rural and underserved communities.

What's Next

Sevaro's focus remains on helping hospitals care for their communities, supporting the physicians who care for patients, and making specialty care available to more people, wherever they live. In the coming months, the company will continue to expand its specialty offerings and hospital partnerships. It is a commitment captured in the company's tagline: transforming specialty care, one patient at a time.

Explore the refreshed brand and redesigned website at .

About Sevaro Health

Sevaro Health is a physician-led, tech-enabled specialty care company that partners with hospitals and health systems across the country to deliver virtual neurology services and technology solutions across the continuum of care. Its services include emergent telestroke coverage, virtual neurohospitalist rounding, Neuro ICU support, EEG interpretation, and outpatient neurology, within a model designed to extend well beyond neurology.

Through its integrated partnership model, Sevaro combines specialized neurologists, its proprietary Synapse AI platform, and dedicated clinical and operational support to help hospitals strengthen coverage, improve response times, and expand access to specialized neurological expertise. Its flexible, technology-enabled solutions integrate into existing hospital workflows and support quality improvement, resource utilization, continuity of care, and long-term neuroscience program growth.

Founded on the principle of selfless service, Sevaro believes technology should support physicians, strengthen patient care, and help more patients reach the specialists they need, wherever they live.

Learn more at .

Media Contact

Angela Dib

Sr. AI Marketing Manager

Sevaro Health

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at