MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Institute of Actuaries (CIA) supports the goals of the Canada Investment Summit and is calling on governments, regulators and project sponsors to make Canadian infrastructure more competitive for long-term institutional capital.

Canada has significant infrastructure needs and substantial pools of long-term capital. Bringing them together, however, requires projects that can compete for investment on their merits and align with the long-term obligations of pension plans and life insurers.

“Institutional investors, such as pension plans and life insurers, are ready to support Canada's growth when compelling investment opportunities are available,” says CIA President Daniel Pellerin, FCIA.“Clear rules, well-structured opportunities and a reliable project pipeline can attract long-term capital while protecting the financial security of Canadians.”

Actuaries work at the intersection of assets, risk and long-term financial obligations. They assess whether investments and their risks align with financial commitments that can extend decades into the future. Pension plans and life insurers can be important sources of long-term capital, but safeguarding policyholders and pension beneficiaries must remain central to investment decisions.

Creating the conditions for long-term investment

The CIA is urging governments, regulators and project sponsors to:



Build a credible pipeline of investable projects with cash flows, duration and risk characteristics suited to long-term institutional investors.

Provide policy and regulatory certainty so investors can assess projects over long time horizons with confidence.

Design investment structures that appropriately balance risk and return, without relying on incentives or favourable treatment that obscure underlying economic risks. Modernize investment rules that unnecessarily restrict sound infrastructure investment, while preserving safeguards for policyholders and pension beneficiaries.

“Actuarial expertise can help decision makers tailor the characteristics of these investments to align with these institutions' requirements and create assets that are investable, financially sound, and attractive to long-term investors,” says Maxime Romano, FCIA, Chair of the CIA's Public Affairs Council.

Read the CIA's statement in English and in French.



Media contact

Josée Gonthier

Manager, Corporate Communications and Language Services

Canadian Institute of Actuaries

...

613-236-8196 ext. 106

Subscribe to our mailing list to stay up to date on CIA news and announcements.

The Canadian Institute of Actuaries (CIA) is the qualifying and governing body of the actuarial profession in Canada. We develop and uphold rigorous standards, share our risk management expertise, and advance actuarial science to improve lives in Canada and around the world. Our more than 7,500 members apply their knowledge of math, statistics, data analytics and business in providing services and advice of the highest quality to help Canadian people and organizations face the future with confidence.