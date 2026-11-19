MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evanachan Limited ("Evanachan"), 150 King St. W., Suite 2800, Toronto, Ontario M5H 1J9, a corporation solely owned and controlled by Robert McEwen, announces that it has filed an early warning report under National Instrument 62-103 in respect of the common shares of Borealis Mining Company Limited ("Borealis"), 5th Floor – 410 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6B 1Z3. The report relates to sales that reduced Evanachan's holding below 10% of Borealis's common shares on a partially diluted basis.

Between April 16 and April 23, 2026, Evanachan sold an aggregate of 1,559,900 common shares of Borealis through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Immediately prior to the sales, Evanachan owned and controlled 15,233,853 common shares and 892,850 common share purchase warrants of Borealis. This represented approximately 10.86% of the outstanding common shares on a partially diluted basis, based on 147,592,247 common shares outstanding plus the 892,850 warrants.

Immediately following the sales, Evanachan owned and controlled 13,673,953 common shares and 892,850 common share purchase warrants. This represents approximately 9.81% of the outstanding common shares on a partially diluted basis. Evanachan's holding fell below 10% on April 23, 2026.

This early warning report and news release are being filed late. Evanachan calculated its percentage ownership incorrectly and believed in good faith that dilution had reduced its holding below 10% before April 16, 2026. The error was identified on November 17, 2026, after the British Columbia Securities Commission contacted Evanachan.

Evanachan disposed of the Borealis common shares for investment purposes. Depending on market conditions and other factors, Evanachan may acquire or dispose of further securities of Borealis. Evanachan has no present plans or intentions that relate to or would result in any of the matters described in Item 5(b) through (k) of Form 62-103F1.

A copy of the early warning report will be available under Borealis's profile on SEDAR+ at, or may be obtained by contacting:

Evanachan Limited, 150 King St. W., Suite 2800, Toronto, Ontario M5H 1J9 (647) 258-0395....