MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Orange County Public Schools receives inaugural Stewardship Medal as 187 attendees representing 103 districts gather to explore facility operations, financial sustainability and community access

Los Gatos, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facilitron today announced the recipients of its inaugural Stewardship Awards, presented November 10 at Facilitron University 6 (FU6 in La Jolla, California.

Held November 9–11 under the theme“The Stewardship Era: Rethinking School Facility Management,” FU6 brought together 187 attendees representing 103 districts, including education leaders, facilities professionals and public agency executives, to explore how districts can better understand, manage and protect the public resources entrusted to them. For the first time, FU6 also featured a dedicated Executive Leadership Track alongside its Operations Track, expanding the conversation to include superintendents, chief business officials and cabinet-level leaders.

Orange County Public Schools (Florida) received the Stewardship Medal, the program's highest honor. Four additional awards recognized College of Marin, Coppell ISD, Austin ISD and Greg Nelson of the Peralta Community College District.

The inaugural recipients were selected from 31 finalists across five categories, recognizing leadership, operational innovation, financial responsibility and community impact. Among the honorees, College of Marin reported growth in facility-use cost recovery from nearly $270,000 in its first full year using Facilitron to $1.12 million in fiscal year 2025–26, while Coppell ISD grew its annual community facility-use program from approximately $65,000 to more than $700,000. Finalists were selected from peer and self-nominations submitted this fall.

“The people we recognized at FU6 are doing work that often goes unseen, but its impact is felt every day,” said Jeff Benjamin, Founder and CEO of Facilitron.“They understand what it takes to open a gym on a Saturday, maintain a school building over decades and make public facilities available to their communities. These leaders are showing what's possible when districts take a more thoughtful, coordinated approach to managing their facilities. It's not just about maintaining buildings. It's about making smarter decisions with public resources and ensuring these spaces continue to serve their communities for generations to come.”

The 2026 Facilitron Stewardship Award Recipients

Stewardship Medal

Orange County Public Schools (Florida)

The Stewardship Medal, Facilitron University's highest honor, recognizes an organization demonstrating exceptional, sustained commitment to public facility stewardship.

Orange County Public Schools has established a districtwide approach to facility management that brings scheduling, community use and communication together through a unified system of record. By providing schools, district staff and community organizations with consistent information and coordinated processes, OCPS has strengthened accountability, improved operational visibility and supported more effective management of its facilities.

Its commitment to understanding how public spaces are used, coordinating the resources required to support them and making informed decisions about their long-term care exemplifies comprehensive management of public school facilities.

Achievement in Financial Sustainability

College of Marin (California)

College of Marin has demonstrated how a coordinated approach to facility management can strengthen financial sustainability while expanding opportunities for community access.

By bringing academic scheduling and external facility rentals together on one platform, the college has streamlined administration, improved visibility into campus availability and supported growing community demand. In its first full year using Facilitron, its facility use program recovered nearly $270,000. By fiscal year 2025–26, that amount had grown to $1.12 million-more than four times the initial figure. The program has also expanded from one employee managing rentals to a three-person team.

Through operational improvements and a commitment to responsible cost recovery, College of Marin demonstrates how public institutions can maximize the value of their facilities while supporting long-term financial sustainability.

Outstanding Operational Excellence

Coppell Independent School District (Texas)

Coppell ISD exemplifies operational excellence through an integrated approach to facility management that connects scheduling, building operations and community use.

By maintaining a comprehensive calendar of internal and community activities, the district has improved visibility into facility use and enabled its HVAC systems to respond to scheduled events, helping align energy consumption with actual building needs. Coppell has also expanded community access to district properties, including repurposing a former elementary school to accommodate community activities alongside district use.

These efforts have helped grow the district's community facility use program from approximately $65,000 annually to more than $700,000. By connecting facility schedules with operational decisions, Coppell demonstrates how better coordination can improve efficiency, strengthen financial sustainability and maximize the value of public assets.

Recognition of Public Impact

Austin Independent School District (Texas)

Austin ISD demonstrates the power of community partnerships and responsible resource management to create meaningful benefits for students, families and the broader community.

Working alongside its philanthropic partner, Austin Ed Fund, the district has helped mobilize community support for educational needs. This fall, the Ed Fund's Inspire the Future luncheon raised $700,000 for Austin ISD students and teachers. When water damage affected 13 classrooms at Travis Heights Elementary shortly before the school year began, the Ed Fund's Crisis Fund helped replace classroom libraries and teachers' supplies, supporting the school's return on September 18.

Austin ISD also continues to strengthen its approach to community facility use, balancing public access with responsible cost recovery. Together, these efforts reflect a commitment to leveraging district resources and community relationships to create lasting public value.

Distinction in Leadership

Greg Nelson, Deputy Chancellor and Chief Operating Officer, Peralta Community College District (California)

Greg Nelson exemplifies the courage, accountability and commitment to public service that define exceptional leadership in facility stewardship.

Following the tragic November 2025 shooting at Laney College, Nelson helped lead the district's response and ongoing efforts to strengthen campus safety. These efforts have included significant investments in the affected athletic complex, enhanced lighting and security systems, improved after-hours access procedures, and a continued focus on emergency preparedness, communication and long-term recovery.

At FU6, Nelson joined Cheryl Galloway of Facilitron for a candid conversation about the experience, sharing practical lessons to help other education leaders better prepare for and respond to campus emergencies. His commitment to protecting his campus community and his willingness to share difficult lessons for the benefit of others demonstrates leadership that extends well beyond his own institution.

From Governance to Stewardship: A New Approach to Public Facilities

FU6 built on the previous year's focus on governance, when Facilitron introduced the National Model School Board Policy on Community Use of School Facilitie, a framework designed to help school boards establish clearer policies, expectations and accountability for community use.

This year's program advanced the conversation from establishing policies to putting them into practice, exploring how facility scheduling, staffing, maintenance, energy consumption, financial responsibility and community access intersect-and how districts can use that information to make more informed decisions.

In his opening keynote, Facilitron Chief Marketing Officer Trent Allen introduced event-driven facility management, an approach that uses scheduled facility activity to inform the operational resources needed to support it.

Rather than treating reservations, maintenance, staffing and building systems as separate functions, event-driven management connects them around a common understanding of when and how facilities are used.

“Stewardship isn't about limiting access, and it isn't simply about maximizing revenue,” Allen said.“It's about understanding the resources entrusted to us and making informed, intentional decisions about how they're used. You can't govern what you can't see. You can't steward what you don't understand. And understanding only matters when it leads to action.”

FU6 Expands the Conversation to Executive Leadership

The new Executive Leadership Track brought superintendents, chief business officials and cabinet-level leaders into deeper conversations about organizational leadership, accountability and public trust.

The expanded program emphasized the importance of aligning districtwide priorities with the professionals responsible for day-to-day facility operations. Across both tracks, participants examined how leadership, policy, operational data and organizational culture can support more effective management of public facilities.

As FU6 concluded, the focus returned to a practical question: What can district leaders do differently when they return to work?

From better understanding the costs of community access to connecting schedules with operational services, the conference reinforced the importance of visibility, collaboration and action in improving facility management.

Jeff Benjamin and Trent Allen are available for interviews. Interviews with Stewardship Award recipients may be arranged upon request.

About Facilitron

Founded in 2014, Facilitron is a facility management platform and public-space operations marketplace serving school districts, colleges and municipalities across the United States. The company provides scheduling, community-use management, maintenance coordination, payment processing, facility-use analytics and operational support services for public facilities. Facilitron partners with more than 15,000 schools across 34 states. Since 2014, Facilitron has helped school districts generate more than $500 million through community use of their facilities.

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